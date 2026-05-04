A major food safety alert has been issued in the United States after authorities expanded a frozen food recall affecting popular supermarket chains Aldi and Walmart over potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) confirmed that multiple frozen pizza products and related food items may have been exposed to contaminated ingredients linked to FDA-regulated dry milk powder. The recall now covers several brands and products distributed nationwide, raising concern among shoppers who may already have these items stored at home.

While no illnesses have been confirmed so far, officials are urging consumers to act immediately and avoid consumption of affected products.

Frozen Pizza Recall Expands

The expanded recall includes several widely sold frozen pizzas. At Aldi, Mama Cozzi's frozen breakfast pizzas are affected, including biscuit crust sausage and cheese, and pork belly with bacon, pepper, and onion varieties.

At Walmart, multiple Great Value frozen pizzas have been recalled, including Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch and Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch versions. Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza has also been added to the list.

In addition, Pork King sour cream and onion pork rinds have been recalled. Best-by dates vary, ranging from February 2026 through August 2026, depending on the product.

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What Caused the Salmonella Risk in Frozen Foods

According to FSIS, the contamination risk is linked to FDA-regulated dry milk powder used as an ingredient in multiple food production facilities. The FDA notified FSIS after identifying that the ingredient may have been distributed to several establishments producing meat and poultry products used in frozen pizzas and snacks.

The issue appears to stem from supply chain contamination rather than a single manufacturing site. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of affected products.

What Is Salmonella and How It Spreads

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that affects the intestinal tract and is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness. It is typically spread through contaminated food or water. The bacteria can live in the intestines of humans and animals and are often transmitted through improper handling or contamination during food processing. Infection usually occurs after consuming contaminated products that have not been properly cooked or handled.

Symptoms of Salmonella Food Poisoning

Symptoms of Salmonella infection usually develop within six hours to six days after exposure. The most common signs include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In most cases, the illness lasts between four and seven days.

While many people recover without treatment, Salmonella can cause more severe illness in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Health Advice for Shoppers and What to Do If You Bought Recalled Items

FSIS is advising consumers not to eat any of the recalled products under any circumstances. Instead, they should be discarded immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Shoppers are also being urged to check their freezers carefully, particularly products with best-by dates listed in the recall notice.

Any surfaces, utensils, or containers that may have come into contact with the affected items should be cleaned thoroughly to prevent cross-contamination.

FSIS Response and Current Investigation Status

The FSIS has confirmed that, as of the latest update, there have been 'no confirmed reports' of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products. The recall remains precautionary while investigations continue in coordination with the FDA to identify the full range of potentially affected foods. Authorities say additional products may still be added as more information becomes available from ongoing supply chain reviews and testing.