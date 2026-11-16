A senior US Justice Department official has warned Elizabeth Warren to preserve records relating to possible congressional investigations into people close to President Donald Trump, accusing the Democratic senator of preparing to target his associates.

Aaron Reitz, the US attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent Warren a letter on Sunday, 15 November, asking her to retain documents and communications connected to potential investigations.

Reitz said Warren could use her expected role as chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee to pursue inquiries involving Trump's private associates. He accused her of being 'eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump's private associates'.

Reitz warned that failing to preserve records could lead to sanctions, adverse-inference instructions or other penalties, with significant legal consequences.

Why Reitz Is Challenging Warren's Plans

The letter focuses on Warren's recent efforts, alongside two other Democratic lawmakers, to question Meredith O'Rourke, a National Park Foundation board member and Trump fundraiser, about her role in soliciting contributions for projects associated with the president.

On 11 November, Warren joined Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Robert Garcia in asking O'Rourke about her role in soliciting and coordinating more than $800 million (£605 million) in corporate contributions for projects associated with Trump.

The lawmakers cited reports about contributions for the White House Golden Ballroom project, a proposed presidential library, Freedom 250 celebrations, the Garden of Heroes, the MAGA Super PAC and other projects. They also asked O'Rourke to retain relevant documents, communications and materials.

Reitz accused the lawmakers of demanding 'sweeping information about her and other private citizens and entities who associate with President Trump'.

He also cited Warren's appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, where she said: 'If you've been making your profits by cheating American families and scamming your investors, you better get ready for some investigations, serious ones.'

'The context sends a strong smoke signal: you intend to target private individuals close to President Trump,' Reitz wrote.

The US attorney also cited an opinion piece Warren published in Time, in which she accused Trump of attempting to 'reengineer the federal government into a corruption machine designed to rake in profits for himself, his family, and his cronies'.

What a Democratic Congressional Majority Could Mean

The warning comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January 2027, following their victories in the 2026 midterm elections.

Warren is expected to become chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee, while Garcia is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when the new Congress convenes. Blumenthal is also expected to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Those leadership changes could give Democrats greater authority to scrutinise the administration, including Trump's business interests and immigration enforcement policies.

The White House has also warned congressional Democrats about plans to investigate the administration, arguing that some proposed inquiries could cross legal boundaries.

Reitz has sent similar preservation letters to Blumenthal, Senator Elissa Slotkin and Garcia, warning them about investigations involving Trump's associates and asking them to retain relevant records. A preservation request asks a recipient to keep potentially relevant material; it does not, by itself, establish that an investigation has begun.

Why Has Trump's Name Been Pulled Into the Dispute?

Reitz posted his letter to X, and Trump later shared it on Truth Social, bringing further attention to the dispute.

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump.



Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights.



My first arrow shot: pic.twitter.com/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

The letter used references associated with Native American culture, including the words 'scalps', 'war cries' and 'tomahawk'. The wording appeared to allude to Warren's previous statements about Native American ancestry, a subject that has drawn political controversy.

Reitz gave Warren until 6 p.m. Eastern Time on 23 November to confirm in writing that she had received the notice and taken steps to preserve the relevant materials.