The US regulator arguing in court that it has authority over prediction markets is also investigating Kalshi and Polymarket. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) now faces questions over how its support for the industry applies when compliance is disputed.

Politico reported on 10 November that Kalshi had received a private warning about possible charges. Its report cited a person with direct knowledge of an investigation that had been under way for months. No finding of wrongdoing has been announced.

The inquiry centres on whether Kalshi properly notified regulators about dozens of proposed contracts. A warning could precede enforcement action, but it could also lead to a settlement. Neither outcome has been confirmed.

Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana disputed the scale of the issue. She described it as 'a procedural error involving the submission of a handful of contracts, many of which weren't live.' The company, she added, was already addressing the problem.

CFTC Probes Kalshi and Polymarket Over Contract Rules

The investigation puts a little-known regulatory procedure under scrutiny. Exchanges can use 'self-certification' to introduce contracts without waiting for explicit CFTC approval, sometimes as soon as the following day.

They must certify that each product meets applicable requirements, including safeguards against manipulation. Accurate notifications are therefore important, particularly as platforms introduce contracts tied to politics, sport and other events.

The same procedure also covers conventional derivatives linked to oil prices. The Kalshi dispute concerns a central market mechanism, not only election betting.

The procedure has critics in established finance. CME Group chief executive Terry Duffy previously questioned whether potentially manipulable prediction contracts should have been allowed to trade, according to Politico.

In July, the CFTC cautioned operators against overly broad product certifications. That warning is relevant to the questions raised about contract notifications, but does not itself establish that Kalshi breached any rule.

Polymarket Faces a Separate Compliance Inquiry

Regulators are investigating whether Polymarket complied with a 2022 settlement requiring its offshore platform to exclude US users, Politico reported.

The inquiry is separate from the CFTC's investigation into Kalshi's contract notifications. No public enforcement action against Polymarket was identified in Politico's reporting.

Federal Authority and State Lawsuits Collide

State officials argue that some prediction-market contracts constitute gambling and are subject to state laws. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says federally regulated event contracts fall within its authority.

On 13 November, the CFTC announced it had sued Arkansas over the state's efforts to restrict Kalshi. Chairman Michael Selig said the agency would 'continue to defend its sole jurisdiction' over federally regulated markets.

The CFTC's position on federal authority does not exempt exchanges from federal oversight. Any finding that Kalshi failed to file required notices would be separate from the dispute over whether states can regulate particular contracts.

Politico reported that Democrats were preparing to increase congressional scrutiny of prediction markets following their midterm victories. The report did not specify what measures they were considering.

Kalshi said it was addressing the notice issue. The CFTC has not publicly announced charges. Politico reported that a commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to its request for comment.