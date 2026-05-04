Donald Trump's accelerated border wall project has done what Indigenous leaders and archaeologists feared it would do. In the Arizona desert, construction crews working under federal contract have bulldozed part of a sacred Native American ground etching believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that on 23 April 2026, a contractor 'inadvertently disturbed' the Las Playas Intaglio, a rare desert geoglyph west of Ajo, Arizona, along the US-Mexico border.

What remains of the site has now been secured, the agency says, while Commissioner Rodney Scott discusses next steps with tribal leaders. That bureaucratic clean-up language does little to soften what has already happened.

A Sacred Site Was Marked, Known and Still Destroyed

The Las Playas Intaglio was no obscure patch of desert unnoticed by officials. Archaeologists Richard and Sandra Martynec identified and surveyed the formation in 2002.

Stretching more than 200 feet and shaped like a fish, it is one of the very few intaglios documented in south-western Arizona and is believed to have ceremonial significance for the ancestors of the Tohono O'odham and Hia-ced O'odham peoples.

In 2020, Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. testified before the House Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples.

Norris, Jr. said, 'No one reveres our military veterans more than the O'odham, however, dynamiting these sacred sites and burial grounds is the same as bulldozing Arlington National Cemetery or any other cemetery. Our history as a people is being obliterated and our ancestors' remains are being desecrated.'

He also added, 'Congress must act to restrict or remove DHS's dangerously broad authority to waive cultural preservation laws, and compel them to consult with tribes on these issues. Preserving these sites is important not only to the O'odham, but to the history and culture of the United States.'

Heavy machinery carved through roughly 60 to 70 feet of the formation. Satellite imagery captured a bulldozer disturbance cutting across about a third of the ancient figure.

'The Destruction Hits Home'

What makes this striking is that the area was not unknown to the government or to contractors. Richard Martynec said stakes had already been placed through the intaglio marking the proposed wall route, yet there were no tyre tracks across the feature at that point, suggesting workers recognised there was something there worth avoiding. It was avoided until it no longer was.

For Lorraine Marquez Eiler, an elder of the Hia-ced O'odham, the federal explanation is beside the point.

'If someone came to Washington and started destroying all the different sites that people in the United States revere, it's the same thing for us,' she said.

'Those things were made by our ancestors, and it's hitting home. ... For me, it's an emotional subject.'

That comparison lands because it exposes the imbalance plainly. Sacred heritage is treated as untouchable when it belongs to the national mainstream. On tribal land, under a border security label, it becomes negotiable.

Strong Stance in Support of Affected Tribal Partners

In an official release, preservation anthropologist and rock imagery expert Aaron Wright of Archaeology Southwest issued a formal statement, reinforcing their stance with their Tribal partners.

They described first how intaglios are designs, often geometric but sometimes figurative, scraped into desert pavements, or geological surfaces of compacted and patinated gravels that form in very arid geologically stable environments like the Sonoran and Mojave Deserts.

'These are sacred places created by this nation's first residents and stewards. They were and still are revered by descendant communities. At a time of unprecedentedly low unauthorised migration, something achieved solely through policy, there is no pressing need to expedite border wall expansion without full consideration of its impacts on the nation's heritage,' Wright explained.

He then expressed their stance following the move, stating, 'We stand with our Tribal partners in denouncing this egregious abuse of executive power to circumvent our country's hard-fought environmental laws for political gain. This is beyond mere vandalism. It was a deliberate act of harm, disgrace, and disrespect carried out in our names, on our public land, and with our tax monies.

'An awesome spiritual expression in the Sonoran Desert that peered into the sky for the last millennium, if not longer, is gone,' he concluded.

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Waivers Cleared the Way Before the Bulldozers Arrived

This did not happen in a regulatory vacuum. It happened because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued waivers allowing the Trump administration to bypass environmental review, cultural preservation rules and consultation processes that would normally govern construction in protected federal landscapes.

Those waivers draw on long-contested authority under the 2005 REAL ID Act, but the current administration has used them aggressively as part of a $46.5 billion (£34.31 billion) border expansion funded through the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill.

The programme is pushing ahead at roughly three miles of wall a week and includes hundreds of miles of new or secondary barriers across Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, where the intaglio sits, was already divided from Mexico by an earlier wall. This new build is a second parallel barrier.

That matters because illegal crossings have already fallen to historic laws, undercutting the administration's insistence that emergency-speed construction is unavoidable.

Critics, including conservation staff and heritage advocates, have argued for months that the waivers were not merely procedural shortcuts but a licence to erase anything inconvenient in the wall's path. The Las Playas destruction has now turned that warning into evidence.

Indigenous Anger Is Growing Beyond One Site

The demolished intaglio is not the only flashpoint. Native residents and environmental monitors have repeatedly raised alarms over nearby threatened locations, including Quitobaquito Springs in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and a Native American grave site also lying near proposed wall alignments.

Across public discussion forums and advocacy channels, the reaction has been blunt. Archaeologists have compared the loss to destroying the Nazca Lines. Community campaigners say a known sacred site was entirely avoidable.

The consensus is not confusion but disbelief that a surveyed and documented heritage feature could still be pushed under machinery in 2026.

Arizona Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva released the following statement after DHS destroyed the cultural site.

'Bulldozing a 1,000-year-old sacred site is not an accident – it's the predictable result of rushing forward with a (second) wasteful border wall. It is a blatant act of disrespect and an unacceptable violation of tribal sovereignty, traditions, and the ancestry of the O'odham people.'

The Congresswoman also added that this is not just temporary damage to land – it is irreparable destruction of a sacred place tied to the O'odham people's history, identity, and spiritual practices, passed down across generations.

'Unfortunately, this is not the first time a sacred site has been desecrated by border wall construction – and it will not be the last until the federal government takes its legal obligation to tribal consultation and following environmental laws seriously,' she added.

Marquez Eiler has put the blame where many tribal residents already have.

'Somebody is responsible for this, and we all know who that is, and he should be held accountable for it,' she said, referring to Trump. 'He's getting away with whatever he wants to do. He's doing it. No one is stopping him.'