Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who earned international recognition such as an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and the moniker 'America's Mayor' over his leadership during the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, is currently in the hospital and is in 'stable but critical' condition, his spokesperson said on Sunday night, 3 May.

The sudden health crisis follows months of intense public activity for the 81-year-old Republican. Here are ten defining photos of the former New York City mayor, whom US President Trump described as 'a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR.'

Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical' Condition

On Sunday, Giuliani's spokesperson, Ted Goodman, shared a major health update regarding the former mayor. He wrote on X: 'Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he is fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,' Goodman stated. He also called on the public to 'join us in prayer for America's Mayor.'

Goodman did not disclose any specific cause of the hospitalization, but signs of illness were apparent during the recent broadcast of his Friday night online show, 'America's Mayor Live'. As reported by The Associated Press, Giuliani appeared raspy and audibly strained during his show, which he hosted from Palm Beach, Florida.

Read more 'A True Warrior and the Best Mayor': Trump Reacts to Rudy Giuliani's 'Critical' Condition in Hospital 'A True Warrior and the Best Mayor': Trump Reacts to Rudy Giuliani's 'Critical' Condition in Hospital

As Giuliani opened the show, the former mayor coughed and had a raspy voice than usual. Giuliani remarked that his voice was 'a little under the weather' and that he 'won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I'll get closer to the microphone.'

Sources close to the former mayor suggest he was taken to a Florida hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened.

Last year, as reported by NBC News, Giuliani was also hospitalised after suffering injuries, including a spinal fracture, following a car crash in New Hampshire. His vehicle was 'struck from behind at high speed' while he was a passenger. After the accident, Trump said that he would award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

From 'The Mafia Buster' to 'America's Mayor'

Giuliani first rose to national prominence as a relentless federal prosecutor in the 1980s, earning the moniker 'The Mafia Buster' for his aggressive and groundbreaking work as a US Attorney.

Before becoming mayor, he was already a household name in New York, having spearheaded the Commission Trial, where he pioneered the use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to indict the heads of the 'Five Families' that controlled organised crime in New York City. By targeting the top leaders simultaneously, he was credited with dealing a near-fatal blow to the American Mafia's hierarchy.

In 1993, he was elected as NYC Mayor, which marked a turning point for the city, as he implemented 'broken windows' policing strategies aimed at reducing crime by addressing smaller quality-of-life infractions.

However, it was his presence at Ground Zero that defined his career. His leadership in the face of the 11 September 2001 attacks provided a sense of calm to a grieving nation, leading to his selection as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year,' an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, and the moniker 'America's Mayor.' In 2008, Giuliani was also a Republican presidential candidate.

In more recent years, his legacy became a subject of fierce debate while serving as Donald Trump's personal attorney. This period was defined by a symbolic November 2025 federal pardon for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, alongside state charges in Georgia and Arizona. Despite being named an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal election interference case, Giuliani consistently denied all allegations. But this led to his disbarment in New York and Washington, DC.

This tumultuous chapter also included a major financial blow in the form of a £109 million (approximately $148 million) defamation judgment. As he remains under medical care, the focus has momentarily shifted to the health of a man who defined an era of New York history.