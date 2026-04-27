The Justice Department has moved aggressively to shut down a high‑profile historic preservation lawsuit in the wake of an attack on President Donald Trump, arguing that the legal challenge now poses an unacceptable danger to the executive branch. In a sharp escalation, officials are using the recent assassination attempt to demand that the case be dropped and the court fight brought to an immediate end.

A formal letter dispatched on 26 April insists plaintiffs drop their case against constructing a White House ballroom. The department claims the litigation forces the president to attend gatherings at unsecured locations, thereby increasing security risks.

Why the Hilton Attack Amplifies Security Concerns

The legal pressure comes immediately after an assassination attempt on President Trump at the Washington Hilton. Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate noted this venue presents significant security challenges. The correspondence highlights that the Washington Hilton remains the only ballroom in Washington, D.C., large enough to host major presidential gatherings.

Shumate drew historical parallels to emphasise the venue's vulnerabilities. He reminded recipients that President Ronald Reagan was targeted at the exact same location 45 years ago.

The government asserts a completed White House ballroom would eliminate the need for the president to leave the fortified perimeter. Officials maintain this secure facility is critical for the safety of the president, his family, his cabinet, and his staff.

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The Urgent Demand for Immediate Lawsuit Dismissal

The letter, directed to Greg B. Craig of Foley Hoag LLP, pertains to the case National Trust for Historic Preservation v. National Park Service. The Justice Department stated the plaintiffs must voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit by 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

If plaintiffs fail to comply, the government plans to move to dissolve the current injunction and dismiss the case entirely. Shumate employed unusually forceful language for a standard legal document.

'Put simply, your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at grave risk,' he wrote. The Assistant Attorney General characterised the lawsuit as a frivolous endeavour. He claimed the action 'literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.'

It’s time to build the ballroom. pic.twitter.com/cUMkVpehGY — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 26, 2026

Why Legal Experts Question Atypical Department Tactics

Legal analysts have pointed out the abnormal nature of the government's approach to this litigation. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made the unusual decision to publish the letter online, a move described as deeply political and atypical for the Department of Justice.

Critics argue that while the attack was tragic, it does not legally alter the statutes governing historic preservation. Legal experts also point out that Judge Leon's injunction was very specific and did not actually threaten national security. His ruling only paused the physical construction of the ballroom, meaning the government was still completely free to keep working on the underground military facilities. Even knowing this, the Justice Department seems eager to use the current crisis as an excuse to push the controversial project forward.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a single person who walks in the vicinity of the White House once a month and expects to dislike the East Wing’s new design. The passing aesthetic gripe of a single person cannot possibly justify delaying the construction of a secure facility for the… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 26, 2026

What Bypassing Court Orders Really Means

At the heart of the dispute are the planned architectural changes to the executive mansion and how they might damage historic grounds. The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed the lawsuit simply to make sure the National Park Service followed standard conservation rules before any digging began.

By invoking immediate national security imperatives, the Justice Department is attempting to bypass these standard regulatory hurdles entirely. The letter explicitly warns that the government will state the plaintiffs' position as opposed if they do not receive a definitive response before the Monday‑morning deadline.

Shumate also extended a brief offer to discuss ending what he termed 'unnecessary and dangerous litigation'. This rapid escalation highlights the administration's intent to resolve the ballroom construction delay as swiftly as possible, and by virtually any legal means available.