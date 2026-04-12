Donald Trump's administration has told a US federal appeals court that stopping work on a $400 million White House ballroom in Washington would pose a 'national security threat', arguing that the vast new East Wing complex is essential to protect the president, his family and staff from missile and drone attacks.

The ballroom project has been tied up in a legal fight since a lower court judge ordered most construction to halt last month, ruling that Donald Trump could not unilaterally push ahead without explicit approval from Congress. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued to stop the overhaul, accusing the White House of trampling statutory limits while bulldozing one of the most symbolically charged buildings in the United States.

In a filing on Thursday, Justice Department lawyer Brantley Mayers warned that 'an indefinite delay jeopardizes the entire Project,' leaning heavily on security language rather than the sweeping claims of executive power that have characterised other Trump-era construction disputes.

The legal question sounds narrow enough: can the Trump administration complete a new 90,000‑square‑foot ballroom, with space for up to 1,000 guests, and the hardened infrastructure beneath it without prior sign‑off from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World. This will be a wonderful addition to the… pic.twitter.com/2CkiLuvn9z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2026

Read more Trump Seeks £1.15 Trillion Military and £290M White House Renovation Budget by Cutting Billions in Grants Trump Seeks £1.15 Trillion Military and £290M White House Renovation Budget by Cutting Billions in Grants

Donald Trump Ballroom Becomes 'Missile-Resistant' Security Argument

The news came after US District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by former president George W Bush, ruled that work must stop on most of the East Wing demolition and rebuild, except for activities 'necessary to ensure the safety and security' of the White House and the president. On Saturday, a federal appeals court allowed construction to continue for the moment but asked Leon to spell out precisely what falls inside that security carve‑out.

Faced with that opening, Trump's team has raced to redefine the project. What began as a grand venue for state dinners and galas is now being sold as a shield.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 12:39 PM EST 03.05.26



President Trump posts 3 stunning images of the interior of the new White House Ballroom that is under construction



Image #1 pic.twitter.com/YiEUvZmsT0 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 5, 2026

According to court papers, the new East Wing will be built with missile‑resistant steel columns, drone‑proof roofing, and glass that is bullet, ballistic and blast‑resistant. Beneath the ballroom, engineers are carving out a new version of the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the secure bunker first installed under the East Wing in the Second World War to protect Franklin D Roosevelt from air raids.

The filings describe top secret military installations, medical facilities and bomb shelters hidden below ground. Mayers told the court that upgrades to what he called the 'dilapidated, infested, and structurally unsound prior East Wing' are 'essential to protecting the President, his family, and his staff, as well as the White House itself, and the entire project flows from them.'

Trump himself has shifted tone. His original pitch was about spectacle: a ballroom on par with the grandest European palaces. More recently, he has played down the glamour, saying the hall 'essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under' it.

Whether that is a matter of national security or political spin is now at the heart of the case.

Security Experts Split Over Donald Trump's Underground Complex

Security specialists quoted in the filings and in related commentary are wary for different reasons.

Jillian Snider, a retired New York police officer and lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, warned that the level of detail now in the public record about the East Wing's defences is itself risky. 'Every time you publicly disclose the specific materials, methods, and capabilities being used to protect a facility like the White House, you increase the risk that adversaries can study those defences and look for ways around them,' she said, adding that Trump's own boasts about a 'massive' underground complex had only increased that exposure.

'From a security standpoint, the less the world knows about how you're hardening a target of this significance, the better,' she added.

Others are more sanguine. Paul Eckloff, a former Secret Service agent who served on Trump's detail and previously on Barack Obama's, argued that what has emerged in court so far does not amount to a 'genuine security breach,' saying operationally sensitive information remains classified.

He was more worried about the practical effect of having a giant dig site inside a secure perimeter. An open pit next to the Executive Residence, he said, inevitably alters the calculus for agents tasked with keeping intruders out and the president alive. 'The longer this is an active construction site, the more concerning it is from a general security posture,' Eckloff said.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 07:16 PM EST 03.18.26



Evolution of the White House from the beginning through the Great Big Beautiful Ballroom addition pic.twitter.com/AxcDu3ioGU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 18, 2026

Snider broadly agreed that the current excavation is a 'real vulnerability' that needs to be resolved. But she was unconvinced by the ballroom's necessity. Finishing the bunker, closing up the ground and hardening the site, she said, could all proceed without building a vast entertainment space on top of it.

Secret Service deputy director Matthew Quinn, in a declaration to the court, took a different line. He said the agency's ability to protect the First Family would remain 'hampered' until the work is completed, folding the whole project into a single security imperative.

Judge Leon has not hidden his scepticism. At an earlier hearing, he dismissed the idea that Trump's safety required the ballroom to go ahead, describing the 'large hole' next to the White House as a 'problem of the President's own making.' In his ruling, he observed that no existing statute 'comes close' to giving Trump the unilateral power he claimed to reconstruct the East Wing.

The preservationists, led by the National Trust, insist they are not cavalier about threats to Trump's life. But in their telling, it was the administration that chose to knock down the old East Wing and live with years of disruption. 'Only when someone stopped their illegal ballroom did the previously acceptable status quo become a supposed 'national security' crisis overnight,' their lawyer Gregory Craig wrote.

The National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees federal development in Washington, had already signed off on the ballroom's design by a vote of 8–1, and the project is scheduled to be completed by 2028, with Trump saying it will be largely funded by private donors.

With demolition already well advanced, Eckloff suggested that the White House may now be stuck with the trajectory it has set. If opponents succeed in killing the ballroom altogether, he asked, 'Are they going to rebuild the East Wing and the East colonnade? Is that the end game of people stopping it? I don't think you can do that. The toothpaste cannot go back in the tube.'

🚨 President Trump revealed the military is building a giant bunker under the White House, specifically mentioning to defend from "drones"



“Now the military is building a BIG complex under the ballroom, that’s under construction and we’re doing very well.



The ballroom… pic.twitter.com/zunSaj28dz — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) March 30, 2026

Nothing in the ongoing court fight has been definitively resolved, and several of the administration's security claims remain untested in public. Until Congress acts or a higher court draws a clearer line, both sides are asking the public to treat their narratives with a degree of caution.