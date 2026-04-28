The United States Department of Justice has filed a court motion so stylistically unorthodox that legal observers are comparing it to a social media post, deploying the phrases 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' 'FAKE,' and a string of capitalised insults against a historic preservation charity in a formal bid to dissolve a judicial injunction.

Filed on 27 April 2026 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the nine-page motion targets the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the nonprofit suing to halt construction of a planned £317 million ($400 million) White House ballroom.

The filing invokes Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as grounds for urgency, arguing that the existing injunction on construction must be immediately dissolved on national security grounds. The National Trust has refused to drop its lawsuit, and its chief executive released a statement accusing the DOJ of mischaracterising the case.

A Federal Motion Written Like a Presidential Monologue

Legal filings have style conventions. They cite precedent, address the court formally, and ground arguments in statutory and constitutional law. Document 79 in Case No. 1:25-cv-04316-RJL does all of those things, but it opens with a passage that bears no resemblance to standard legal drafting. The motion begins by attacking the plaintiff before making a single legal argument.

'The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a beautiful name, but even their name is FAKE,' the filing states, 'because when they add the words "in the United States" to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not.'

The Trust was in fact chartered by Congress in 1949 as a private nonprofit and has operated as such ever since. It is not a government agency and has never claimed to be one.

The filing then asserts that the Trust 'suffer[s] from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly referred to as TDS, as noted by Democrat Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania.' Senator Fetterman did post on X on 26 April 2026: 'drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom,' a reference to Saturday's shooting. The DOJ filing converts a senator's social media quip into what is styled as a medical-grade diagnosis of a plaintiff litigant in active federal court proceedings.

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

The motion further attacks the Trust's legal representation, describing it as being 'represented by the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama, Gregory Craig.' Craig was indeed White House Counsel under President Obama from 2009 to 2010. He responded to the DOJ's demand to withdraw the lawsuit in a letter on 27 April, writing: 'Your assertion that this lawsuit puts the President's life at "grave risk" is incorrect and irresponsible,' as reported by CNBC.

The National Security Argument Underneath the Rhetoric

Stripped of its polemical language, the filing does make a substantive legal argument. It invokes Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 62.1, which allows a district court to issue an 'indicative ruling' when it would otherwise lack jurisdiction due to a pending appeal. The DOJ is asking the court to signal that it would dissolve the injunction if the Court of Appeals remands the case for that purpose.

The national security case rests on a declaration from US Secret Service Deputy Director Quinn, attached to the filing. Quinn's declaration describes the White House ballroom project as a 'fixed structure' built from 'threat-resistant materials' including missile-resistant steel columns, drone-proof ceilings, and blast-proof glass. The motion states the project includes bomb shelters, a hospital, and 'top secret military installations' and describes the structure as 'a fortified structural buffer' protecting the main White House and West Wing.

The filing cites the Saturday shooting as proof that the injunction must end. Cole Tomas Allen, identified in the motion by reference to a New York Post report, allegedly travelled by train with multiple firearms intending to target President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and cabinet members at the Washington Hilton.

The motion says Allen was able to breach a security checkpoint before being apprehended and that he had allegedly written that the Correspondents' Dinner represented his 'first real opportunity' to reach the President. The filing argues that such an event 'could not have taken place in this new and highly secure facility.'

The Trust's Refusal, the 2005 Funding Claim, and the Court's Timeline

The DOJ sent the National Trust a letter on Sunday 26 April demanding it drop the 'frivolous lawsuit' by 09:00 on Monday morning, warning it would move the court to dissolve the injunction otherwise. The Trust declined. Carol Quillen, its president and chief executive, issued a statement that read: 'We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the Administration to follow the law. Building it lawfully requires the approval of Congress, which the Administration could seek at any time.'

Read more Trump Prioritises Infrastructure Over Security Reform Following Shooting at White House Social Event – 'We Need a Ballroom' Trump Prioritises Infrastructure Over Security Reform Following Shooting at White House Social Event – 'We Need a Ballroom'

The filing's claim that 'the United States refused to continue funding' the Trust 'in 2005 because they strongly disagreed with their mission and objectives' requires context. Congress did end direct federal appropriations to the Trust in 2005, but the Trust has continued to operate as a congressionally chartered private nonprofit, routinely works with federal agencies, and receives federal grants through the Historic Preservation Fund. The filing frames the funding end as a policy rebuke; the Trust's own records characterise it as part of a planned transition to private fundraising.

The US Circuit Court of Appeals has already lifted the injunction temporarily and construction is continuing. A full appellate hearing is scheduled for 5 June 2026. The district court's preliminary injunction, granted on 31 March 2026, had found no demonstrated national security justification for immediate construction. The DOJ's motion argues that Saturday's shooting has now rendered that finding 'indefensible.'

When a government motion reads more like a press release than a pleading, it signals something beyond litigation strategy: it is meant to be read, shared, and argued about well outside any courtroom.