Donald Trump's promise to explain the Republican Party's sweeping midterm losses drew a blunt response on Truth Social, where one commenter blamed the president rather than the defeated candidates: 'The reason isn't them. It's you. You f**ked us!'

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's elections, defeating several candidates personally endorsed by Trump. The president insisted Republicans would have won 'IN A LANDSLIDE' had his name appeared on the ballot.

Trump's 'Political Pundit' Plan Gets an Unwelcome Response

After the results began turning against Republicans on 3 November, Trump announced he would offer his own assessment of the election.

'I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!' he wrote.

One reply dispensed with any analysis of individual candidates. 'The reason isn't them. It's you. You f**ked us!' the user wrote.

Another commenter directed the blame at the Republican Party itself, arguing that its control of Congress had produced too little legislation or accountability.

'We lost because there's NEVER been any accountability,' the user wrote, calling the GOP 'absolutely useless' and criticising lawmakers for failing to pass the SAVE Act, a Republican-backed voting bill.

The comments were striking because they appeared beneath the president's own post, rather than on a rival political platform. They do not, however, establish how most Trump supporters viewed the result.

From 'Pretend I'm on the Ballot' to 'I Wasn't on the Ballot'

Trump's first explanation for the losses was emphatic.

'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' he wrote on Truth Social, signing the message with his name and title.

But the argument sat awkwardly alongside his campaign strategy. In a virtual rally for South Carolina Republicans on 2 November, Trump urged voters to 'pretend I'm on the ballot' and said they could deliver the biggest victory they had ever seen.

He made similar appeals throughout the campaign, casting the contests as a test of support for his presidency despite not standing for election himself.

Democrats Take Congress as Trump-Backed Candidates Lose

The defeat stretched far beyond a handful of close races. According to Reuters, Democrats won both the House of Representatives and the Senate, reversing Republican control in Washington.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton for a Senate seat, while Gina Hinojosa ousted Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Democrats also secured Senate victories in South Carolina and Kansas, states long regarded as Republican strongholds.

Voters cited the cost of living and the war with Iran among their concerns, Reuters reported.

The consequences extend beyond election-night embarrassment for Trump. When the new Congress takes office in January, Democrats will gain the power to investigate his administration, challenge its policies, and block some presidential appointments.

The scale of the Democratic gains also raises questions about Trump's influence over Republican voters ahead of the 2028 presidential election. While he remains a dominant figure within the party, the defeats of several candidates he endorsed could intensify disagreements among Republicans over whether his political strategy is helping or hurting their chances of winning future elections.