A federal judge has given the Trump administration until 2 July to strip the redactions from a set of secret Jeffrey Epstein emails, including messages the court links to an alleged torture video, or explain in writing why they should stay hidden.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued the order on 25 June 2026 after granting a preliminary injunction sought by independent journalist Katie Phang. The ruling forces acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to either release less-redacted Epstein records or show cause for each withholding.

The decision marks the first time a court has enforced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the disclosure law that Congress passed almost unanimously last November.

A Disclosure Law With Few Places Left To Hide

Congress wrote the Epstein Files Transparency Act to drag the government's Epstein investigation into public view. The House passed the bill on 18 November 2025 by a vote of 427 to 1, the Senate cleared it by unanimous consent a day later, and President Trump signed it into law on 19 November as Public Law 119-38.

The statute gave the Department of Justice 30 days to publish, in a searchable database, almost every unclassified file tied to Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and their network.

The law allows only five narrow grounds for redaction, chiefly to shield victims and child abuse material, and it bars any withholding meant to spare a public figure embarrassment or political damage. Every redaction must carry a written justification published in the Federal Register.

As Sullivan's memorandum opinion records, the Department made several productions and announced on 30 January 2026 that it had released roughly 3.5 million pages and completed its obligations. Phang argued that the job was far from finished, and that the agency had buried names the public had a legal right to see.

The Redacted Records At The Centre Of The Order

Sullivan's signed order identifies the exact documents in dispute by their Bates numbers. It directs the Attorney General to unredact the sender and recipient names on eight email exchanges, to lift the cover over potential co-conspirator names in a draft indictment and a second document, and to produce the underlying FBI interview notes behind four FD-302 reports, with victim information protected.

Separately, the judge ordered the Department to publish the redaction log that the law already requires, cataloguing every redaction made to the files released so far.

According to the opinion, Phang alleges that those eight emails concern a 'torture video' and alleged sexual activity involving young women, including minors, with the senders and recipients hidden. She further accuses Blanche of redacting the names of co-defendants in a 2007 draft indictment that was never filed. During the litigation, Blanche suggested the concealed recipient of one such email was a Middle Eastern businessman, though that identification remains an unproven claim within the court file.

The order also covers FBI records summarising 2019 interviews with a woman who alleges that, in the 1980s and at around 13 years old, Epstein introduced her to Trump, who she says then assaulted her. Trump has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has not been charged with any crime in the matter. The judge directed that these notes be produced with appropriate redactions to protect the victim.

A Government That Stopped Answering Its Own Law

Much of Sullivan's reasoning turns on silence. The Department had argued that Phang should have filed a Freedom of Information Act request, but the judge rejected that, finding the Transparency Act demanded a broader and less redacted release than FOIA would ever produce. He also noted that the government missed a 13:00 deadline he set on 25 June to explain its handling of related FOIA requests.

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In the opinion, Sullivan wrote that the Attorney General did not respond substantively to Phang's arguments and had effectively conceded that he was in violation of the Act. The Department pushed back hard through a spokesperson, who told CBS News that Blanche had not conceded anything and accused the judge of chasing misleading headlines by pressing the government to unredact what it calls victim names. Phang's attorney, Brendan Ballou, countered that the government had ignored its own law to protect the powerful and the rich.

Sullivan denied the Department's request to pause his order for at least seven days, and he cancelled a hearing that had been set for 30 June once the injunction issued. A Justice Department spokesperson has said the agency plans to appeal. Blanche now faces a stark choice: open the files or defend each redaction line by line.

Whether the public finally sees the names behind the redactions, or only a fresh round of legal justifications, will be settled by the 2 July deadline.