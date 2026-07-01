A woman who has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 has reportedly gone 'off the grid' over fears of retaliation, according to a relative, as a federal judge orders the US Department of Justice to revisit the secrecy around key Jeffrey Epstein files.

The move has placed fresh attention on allegations that resurfaced years after they were first reported and on the woman, known in court papers as Jane Doe 4.

The relative said Jane Doe 4 has withdrawn from public life while legal battles continue over the release of unredacted FBI records related to Epstein. Describing the lasting impact of the alleged abuse, the relative stated: 'Trauma is brutal. Chronic trauma destroys. She's coping as best she can.'

Why Jane Doe 4's Allegations Are Back In Focus

Interest in Jane Doe 4's allegations has grown following court proceedings over the handling of the Epstein files and renewed public debate about what information remains undisclosed.

The woman alleges that Epstein trafficked her to meet Trump in either New York or New Jersey in 1984, when she was around 13 years old. During FBI interviews conducted in 2019 after Epstein's arrest on federal child sex-trafficking charges, she claimed Trump forced her to perform a sexual act before allegedly striking her after she resisted.

According to an FBI interview memo, she alleged Trump shouted for her to be removed after the encounter. The allegations were documented during multiple FBI interviews.

However, there is no indication that federal authorities opened an official investigation into her allegations against Trump. The interview records became part of broader investigative material connected to Epstein rather than evidence of criminal charges against the president.

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No Criminal Case Or Corroboration To Date

The allegations remain unproven, and no criminal charges have ever been brought against Trump in connection with Jane Doe 4's claims.

The White House has repeatedly denied the accusations, calling them 'totally baseless' and arguing that the previous administration's Department of Justice examined the information for several years without taking action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the allegations are 'backed by zero credible evidence' and argued that Trump's innocence is reflected by the government's failure to pursue claims.

Separately, other publications reviewed the handwritten notes from the FBI interviews and reported that they were unable to independently corroborate the woman's allegations involving Trump.

The publication also noted there is no publicly available evidence showing Trump and Epstein were friends as early as 1984, when the alleged assault is said to have occurred. Public records place the pair's well-documented social relationship primarily during the 1990s, before it later deteriorated.

Trump's Past Links To Epstein Under Renewed Scrutiny

Although Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes, his past friendship with the financier has continued to attract public attention whenever new court records or investigative documents emerge.

Photographs and videos show the two socialising during the 1990s at events in New York and Palm Beach, but Trump has maintained he cut ties with Epstein years before the financier's 2019 arrest. Epstein died in jail later that year while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

For critics, the continued release of Epstein-related documents raises questions about whether all relevant investigative material has been made public. Supporters of the president, meanwhile, argue that years of investigations have not produced evidence supporting criminal allegations against him.