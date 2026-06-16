Freshly released records linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation have reignited debate over one of the most scrutinised cases in recent American history. At the centre of the latest controversy is an FBI intake report documenting claims from a whistle-blower who alleged he possessed recordings of conversations involving Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The document, dated 21 June 2021, summarises a call received by the FBI's National Threat Operations Center from an individual claiming to have inside knowledge of criminal activity involving Epstein, Maxwell and Trump.

According to the report, the caller alleged that recordings existed of conversations discussing 'marketing strategies' for exclusive sex parties allegedly held at a Trump-owned golf course. The tipster claimed the recordings had been sent to a lawyer in the Cayman Islands.

The same report contains further allegations, including claims that Trump was aware of underage sex parties taking place at the property and that club revenue was used to fund them.

The caller reportedly told agents that he had previously spoken with the FBI but had withheld some information due to personal trauma connected to the case. The report documents the allegations but does not present supporting evidence within the released records.

Investigators Appeared Sceptical

Although the allegations quickly attracted attention online, other records released alongside the Epstein files suggest federal authorities treated similar claims with caution.

Several FBI summaries reportedly described comparable complainants as 'not credible'. The newly released documents contain no indication that investigators uncovered evidence supporting the allegations outlined in the 2021 call.

The tipster also made a series of additional claims that significantly raised the stakes. According to the report, he alleged that multiple girls had been murdered and buried on a Trump golf course. He further claimed that a well-known television personality was involved in one of the alleged incidents.

Claims About Recordings And Criminal Networks

Beyond the alleged recordings, the whistle-blower claimed to have worked closely with Epstein and Maxwell. According to the FBI summary, he stated that he helped develop surveillance systems and possessed knowledge of trafficking operations.

The report also includes claims that the caller had connections to the Sinaloa Cartel and assisted in activities linked to trafficking networks.

These allegations remain unverified within the released records. The documents do not indicate whether investigators obtained any of the recordings the caller claimed to possess, nor do they reveal whether physical evidence was ever produced.

New Questions Surround The Epstein File Releases

The latest disclosure highlights a recurring challenge facing investigators, journalists and the public. The Epstein files contain a mixture of witness statements, investigative leads, complaints and allegations collected over many years.

Some information ultimately led to prosecutions and verified findings. Other claims appear to have remained unproven or were viewed sceptically by investigators.

The newly released FBI report falls into that latter category. While it contains explosive accusations involving prominent figures, the records released to date do not provide evidence confirming the allegations.

Trump and Epstein were known to have moved within some of the same social circles during the 1980s and 1990s, a fact that has long been documented. However, no criminal charges connected to the allegations outlined in this FBI tip have been brought against Trump.

No publicly available records indicate that investigators excavated any Trump golf course or discovered evidence supporting those allegations. The documents released so far contain no proof that the claims were substantiated.