President Donald Trump called his Iowa rally speaking style 'genius' on Sunday, 1 November 2026, rejecting criticism that his speeches ramble.

Addressing supporters at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, he argued that his frequent detours were deliberate rather than accidental.

For context, Trump was campaigning for Republican candidates before the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November. His Iowa appearance formed part of a late effort to strengthen the party's position in Congress.

The rally moved between election appeals, personal observations and remarks about his political opponents.

The president's defence of his speaking style became one of the event's central exchanges. Rather than dismissing complaints about his lengthy speeches, he challenged the criticism directly and explained why he believed his approach worked.

Trump Brands His Off-The-Cuff Style 'Genius'

During the speech, Trump gestured towards members of the press and complained about how his remarks were described. 'I didn't ramble,' he told the crowd, adding that his rallies attracted large audiences.

He then declared, 'This isn't rambling. This isn't rambling. This is genius if you wanna know.'

The assertion followed a speech that had already covered subjects far removed from the day's central election message. Among those subjects were American football, a Republican candidate's weight and Trump's claim that he could have won the Vietnam War within a week.

The mix illustrated the unpredictable shifts that have become familiar at his campaign appearances. What critics call digression, Trump presented as a strength.

He also suggested that adopting a more restrained presidential manner would be easy. To demonstrate, he briefly imitated a formal address to the people of Iowa before returning to his usual conversational delivery.

Trump described his technique as 'the weave,' explaining that one story could lead to several related anecdotes before returning to the original point. He acknowledged that failing to reach that point would justify calling the speech a ramble.

That distinction is central to his argument. The president was not denying that he changes subjects repeatedly. He was insisting that the changes have a purpose, even when listeners struggle to follow the route.

The recorded speech transcript places his initial 'genius' comment approximately 77 minutes into the remarks. That differs from commentary describing the exchange as occurring nearly two hours into the speech.

Critics Question Trump's 'Weave' as Midterms Near

Political commentator David Pakman challenged Trump's explanation while reviewing the Dubuque appearance. Pakman questioned whether a packed venue demonstrated the quality of a speech and why Republicans needed the president campaigning in Iowa.

His criticism went beyond the president's language. It raised a political question about the need to defend Republican support in a state where Trump was making a late campaign appearance.

Trump, however, treated audience turnout as evidence that his style remained effective. The disagreement exposed two different ways of judging a rally. One focuses on whether a speech stays on message, while the other values the reaction inside the venue.

The timing mattered. Voters were preparing to decide control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the outcome set to shape Trump's political authority in Washington.

A Democratic House majority could obstruct parts of his legislative agenda and authorise investigations into his administration. A Democratic Senate majority could also complicate appointments and negotiations over legislation.

Even a reduced Republican majority could leave the president facing a more difficult legislative environment. Neither outcome had been established when Trump addressed the Iowa crowd.

The election stakes gave the president's remarks an unusual contrast. He was seeking votes for his party while spending part of the appearance defending the way he speaks about politics.

Separately, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci criticised Trump's reaction to comments about his age and appearance. The former aide suggested that personal remarks could provoke an angry response from the president.

Scaramucci's comments followed an exchange in which Trump reportedly lashed out at a journalist who questioned his health. Those observations reflected Scaramucci's personal assessment rather than independently established medical findings.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaigning continued beyond Dubuque. The president also visited Salina, Kansas, as Republicans sought to protect their congressional position before voters went to the polls on Tuesday.