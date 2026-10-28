US President Donald Trump was accused of having 'slurred heavily' on stage as his 'dentures seemed to be falling out' during a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, journalist Aaron Rupar claimed on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

The appearance formed part of Trump's campaigning ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. During the address, Trump praised Ken Paxton and criticised Democrat James Talarico, while Rupar highlighted several moments involving apparent verbal stumbles, pauses and unusual sounds.

Rupar posted a compilation of excerpts from the speech on X. His suggestion that Trump's delivery was connected to dentures remains speculation, and the supplied material provides no evidence establishing that the president wears them or that dental appliances affected his speech.

Aaron Rupar Raises Dentures Speculation About Donald Trump

Rupar, who posts under the handle @atrupar, criticised Trump's appearance in a sharply worded assessment accompanying his video.

Trump speaks to small Corpus Christi crowd, repeatedly glitches and makes strange noises during speech where he also slurred heavily while his dentures seemed to be falling out



Supercut: pic.twitter.com/7R9IR1wQ3d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026

'Trump speaks to small Corpus Christi crowd, repeatedly glitches and makes strange noises during speech where he also slurred heavily while his dentures seemed to be falling out.'

The compilation, as described in the supplied account, included an apparent hesitation as Trump referred to Ken Paxton, whom he had supported during the rally.

Another excerpt included the phrase '... you know, Second Amendment break-breakage over the things...'

The remarks were among several passages Rupar highlighted, although the selected excerpts alone do not establish the cause of Trump's delivery or whether they were representative of his speech as a whole.

Trump also repeatedly mocked Talarico during the address, including through an altered pronunciation of his surname. That wording was presented as intentional mockery rather than an accidental mispronunciation.

The president separately criticised Talarico over religion and transgender issues, making claims about the Democrat's views that are not independently substantiated in the supplied material.

Donald Trump Speech Excerpts Highlight Further Unusual Phrasing

Trump's remarks also covered oil prices, the Middle East and his political opponents. During one passage about energy-related business, he discussed directing activity towards Texas and Louisiana.

The supplied account attributes a verbal stumble to Trump during that discussion, although the relevant transcription is disputed. Without confirmation of the precise wording, the passage cannot establish that he misspoke.

Another excerpt highlighted by Rupar included the phrase '... the worst part is, people voters have about a two-week lifespan of memory...'

Trump also mocked the pronunciation of Kamala Harris's first name, offering several variations before stating that nobody knew how to pronounce it. That passage appears deliberately humorous and should be distinguished from the apparent verbal hesitations elsewhere in the compilation.

The distinction matters because selected clips can indicate what commentators have highlighted without necessarily explaining why a speaker paused, repeated words or produced an unusual sound.

Donald Trump Faces Earlier Dentures Jokes From Television Hosts

Speculation about Trump's dentures has previously appeared in late-night television comedy. In December 2017, Trevor Noah joked about Trump's speech during an announcement concerning US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, according to reporting cited in the supplied material.

'He's slurring and stumbling over the words. He sounds like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby. But we all know what's going on here. President Trump is wearing dentures, people. This used to happen to my grandfather all the time. His dentures would start falling out, and he wouldn't be able to finish his sentence.'

More recently, Trump attracted attention after producing an unusual sound during a South Carolina campaign rally while, according to the supplied account, praising Governor Henry McMaster. Videos of the moment circulated on social media, subsequently attracting commentary from late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon played the clip during his programme and compared the sound to a combination of a burp, hiccup and dry heave. He then referenced First Lady Melania Trump, telling viewers, 'Sounds like Melania on their wedding night.'

Those remarks were comedic reactions rather than medical assessments. Neither the Texas excerpts nor the earlier South Carolina footage establishes that dentures or any particular health condition caused the sounds.

Trump's Corpus Christi appearance was part of his efforts to support Republican candidates, including Paxton, ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November 2026.