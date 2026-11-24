Donald Trump has reportedly been trying to reach Kim Jong Un to discuss diplomatic matters, but the North Korean leader appears to be giving the U.S. president the cold shoulder by ignoring his calls and messages.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump attempted to reach Kim last year through 'established phone lines and communication channels,' but his efforts were repeatedly met with silence.

Trump reportedly went as far as writing a personal letter to Kim in an attempt to reopen communication. However, a North Korean diplomat allegedly tossed it away unopened in front of a U.S. representative during a meeting at the United Nations in New York in 2025.

The repeated snubs appear to suggest that Kim has little interest in resuming direct diplomatic engagement with Washington under the current circumstances. The North Korean leader has previously indicated that improved relations could be possible if the U.S. drops its demand for denuclearisation and recognises Pyongyang's nuclear status.

It is worth noting that Trump recently attended a historic trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on 19 November 2026. The discussions included reducing nuclear risks, although North Korea was not represented at the talks.

Trump's Friendly Ties With Kim Jong Un

Trump has previously spoken warmly of Kim, even describing the North Korean leader as a 'friend,' while also acknowledging Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

The two leaders met several times between 2018 and 2019 for talks on North Korea's nuclear programme. Since then, Trump has repeatedly expressed admiration for his North Korean counterpart.

'He happens to be a friend of mine, Kim Jong Un, he's a friend of mine. He likes Trump, doesn't like a lot of other people. I'm about the only person in the entire world that he likes, and I like him,' Trump said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

'You know what, as long as I'm around, he's going to be fine. You know why? Because he respects me and he likes me,' he added.

Their interactions also extended beyond formal meetings. Kim sent Trump a birthday letter in June 2019, which the U.S. president later said he had answered with a thank-you note. In January 2020, Trump also sent birthday wishes to Kim through South Korean officials.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula

Kim's reported refusal to engage with Trump comes at a time of heightened security concerns on the Korean Peninsula, where the U.S. remains central to South Korea's defence.

Washington maintains a mutual defence treaty with Seoul and has approximately 28,500 troops stationed in the country as part of its commitment to deter potential aggression from the North.

Relations between the two Koreas have remained strained, with recent disputes along the border adding to growing concerns about a possible escalation.

North Korea has long condemned joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, viewing them as rehearsals for a potential attack. Pyongyang has warned that the exercises could heighten tensions across the Korean Peninsula.

On 16 August 2026, Trump threatened to 'substantially reduce' the joint drills while highlighting his 'very good relationship' with Kim.