The US Army has scheduled a blast for Wednesday 25 November to destroy 68 barrels of toxic lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, despite a federal court order freezing its environmental permit.

The Army had already postponed disposal of the deteriorating stockpile at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after residents and farmers objected. The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued Thursday's order in a case brought by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter.

The Trump administration told the court late on Saturday that the Army intended to act without a permit by Tuesday 24 November. The Justice Department's filing cited an emergency exception for munitions and explosives under federal environmental law.

The Army moved the operation to Wednesday in a Sunday post on X, explaining that it needed favourable weather and time to put safeguards in place.

The US Army's Case for Emergency Action

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned the court of an 'immediate risk' of an explosion at the plant. Temperatures were forecast to fall below 30°F (about −1°C) within days, and federal officials feared the cold could further destabilise the military explosive.

Adam Telle, the acting Army secretary, stated on Thursday that the Army and the EPA considered a controlled detonation the least risky option for the public. Preparations began in March, according to a joint statement from the two agencies and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Where Dust From the US Army Blast Could Travel

The environmental groups argued in their lawsuit that a plume of lead dust could travel 100 miles (about 161 kilometres) north of the site, depending on the weather. The Army has warned that lead particles could settle beyond the plant. Officials plan to update their projections before the blast.

'There was not enough information being shared,' Kerri Johannsen of the Iowa Environmental Council told Reuters. She cited the lack of advance notice for some state officials and called for clearer guidance on when to expect the blast, where the dust might travel and how residents could protect themselves.

In Augusta, Jeremy Atwater told Reuters he planned to head west because he expected the plume to blow south through his town.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship advised cattle farmers near the site to move livestock, feed and equipment indoors or take them elsewhere. Some farmers had told the council that bringing their animals indoors was impractical, Johannsen explained.

US Army Advice for Nearby Households

The Army urged people to avoid the affected area during the blast. It advised anyone unable to leave beforehand to stay inside and switch off heating or cooling systems that draw in outside air.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services recommended keeping doors and windows closed in potentially affected areas for 24 to 48 hours afterwards. It identified children under six and pregnant women as particularly vulnerable to lead exposure and advised anyone concerned to speak to a healthcare provider about a blood lead test.

Governor Kim Reynolds activated Iowa's emergency operations centre on Friday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has granted the Army access to state-managed land.