North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not meet President Donald Trump during the American leader's high-profile Asia trip this week; instead, he appeared at a domestic ski resort, sacred Mount Paektu, and a naval university, according to state media.

Speaking to NBC News aboard Air Force One on his return flight to Washington, Trump attributed the missed summit to scheduling constraints, insisting that the personal relationship remains intact and predicting that a meeting will take place at some point.

Trump departed the region late on Thursday, 19 November 2026, without the diplomatic encounter he had repeatedly suggested was possible, reviving fundamental questions over whether Washington and Pyongyang can restart stalled nuclear negotiations.

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump Have Unfinished Business

Trump met Kim three times during his first term in office. Their 2019 Hanoi summit collapsed without a deal, leaving Kim to make a 60-hour train journey home empty-handed.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of meeting Kim again. Ahead of an earlier Asia tour last year, he reached out to Pyongyang and described North Korea as 'sort of a nuclear power'. No response followed.

In March, South Korea's then prime minister Kim Min-seok said Trump considered a meeting with Kim 'good'. During this week's trip, the US president again floated the possibility, but the North Korean leader made no public response.

Trump later suggested that his schedule had got in the way. Speaking to NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez aboard his flight back to Washington, he said: 'The relationship is there, but we didn't meet.'

He said: 'There were too many meetings' and 'It wouldn't have worked out.' 'We'll have that meeting at some point,' Trump added.

Why Kim Jong Un May Have Kept His Distance

Trump's explanation does not settle whether a meeting was ever close to happening. Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told AFP he was 'sceptical that any concrete behind-the-scenes contacts took place' between Washington and Pyongyang.

Koh Yu-hwan, professor emeritus at Dongguk University, said a proper summit would require an exchange of special envoys and working-level negotiations. Without those preparations, he suggested, Kim had little reason to offer a photo opportunity to bolster Trump's political standing.

The central disagreement remains North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. Washington continues to demand that Pyongyang abandon its arsenal, while experts cited by AFP said the North was unlikely to respond positively unless the US took concrete steps towards recognising it as a nuclear-armed state.

Just weeks before Trump's visit, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea's 'complete denuclearisation'.

Lim said Trump's personal goodwill had not, in Kim's view, created a credible government-level basis for renewed dialogue.

Ski Resort Visit Offered a Different Message

North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a ski resort and Mount Paektu earlier in the week, followed by a visit to a naval university on Wednesday, where he emphasised maritime defence.

Experts suggested the public appearances allowed Kim to project an image of a leader focused on domestic and military priorities rather than responding to Trump's overtures.

Pyongyang's closer relationships with Beijing and Moscow may also have reduced its incentive to engage Washington.

Koh told AFP that North Korea was receiving economic and military support from Russia in return for its involvement in the war in Ukraine, while expanding economic cooperation with China.

He also pointed to activities including hacking and cryptocurrency theft as sources of revenue for Pyongyang despite international sanctions.

Still, Kim did not explicitly reject the possibility of a meeting. Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP that Trump appeared eager while Pyongyang remained undecided. He said the possibility of a future encounter could not be ruled out.

Bolstered by military and economic support from Russia alongside expanding trade with China, Pyongyang projected domestic confidence and maritime defence readiness rather than responding to White House overtures.