A father and his five-year-old daughter have died after plunging 25 metres (82 feet) down a waterfall in Chile when what began as an ordinary family outing turned into a devastating double tragedy. Eduardo Valdebenito, 32, was holding little Antonella when they fell into the rushing water at Garganta del Brujo waterfall in Cunco on 8 November.

The youngster had reportedly asked to dip her feet in the water moments before the fatal accident, prompting a desperate chain of events that ended with both being swept over the falls.

How the Father and Daughter Fell at the Chile Waterfall

The tragedy unfolded during a family excursion to Garganta del Brujo waterfall, where Antonella reportedly wanted to put her feet in the water.

The five-year-old is believed to have slipped into the turbulent current, prompting her father to try to save her. However, Eduardo was holding his daughter when he also slipped and fell into the water with her.

Both were caught in the powerful current and swept over the waterfall, plunging approximately 82 feet.

Eduardo's mother, Teresa Navarrete, later described how the accident happened, explaining that her son had been carrying Antonella when they fell.

'The little girl told him she wanted to put her feet in the water. My son was holding her in his arms when he slipped and fell in with her', she said.

Navarrete added that both had fallen into the water during the incident.

Search Teams Find Bodies Beneath Waterfall

A major search operation was launched after Eduardo and Antonella disappeared into the water.

Specialist police rescue teams and firefighters joined the effort to locate the missing father and daughter. However, the dangerous terrain, extremely strong currents, and fading daylight made the operation particularly challenging.

Rescuers were eventually forced to call off the search on Sunday evening because of the hazardous conditions.

The operation continued, and after more than a day, the bodies of Eduardo and Antonella were discovered approximately 3 metres (10 feet) beneath the surface of the waterfall.

The Cunco Fire Department confirmed that both bodies had been recovered, bringing the search operation to an end.

Cunco Mayor Cristian Moraga confirmed the devastating discovery, revealing that the father and daughter had been found together.

He described the outcome as a tragedy for the family and the local community.

'It's a sad outcome', Moraga said.

Chile Community Holds Vigil for Father and Daughter

The deaths of Eduardo and Antonella left their family and the local community mourning the devastating loss.

Antonella's mother, Cinthia Quintana, works at Llaima School, where the five-year-old was a pupil. The school organised a candlelit vigil to honour the little girl and her father and show support for Quintana following the tragedy.

In a statement, Llaima School said the gathering was organised to 'show our love, support and solidarity with our colleague' following her 'irreparable loss'.

Temuco Municipality also declared an official day of mourning on 10 November in response to the tragedy. The tributes and messages of support reflected the profound impact the loss had on the family, school and wider community.