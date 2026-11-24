Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO drew fresh scrutiny in Washington on Monday, 23 November 2026, after Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego demanded answers.

The Arizona senator wants to examine President Donald Trump's intervention in the chipmaker's leadership dispute and determine how national security concerns were assessed.

The board had previously ruled out Huang's return. Regulatory filings show that directors accepted his resignation on 11 November, with his departure publicly announced the following day.

The board reinstated him on 22 November and disclosed its decision on Monday.

Trump's Role in Jensen Huang's Return as NVIDIA CEO

Speaking to CNBC, Trump said he had personally persuaded NVIDIA's directors to restore Huang as chief executive. He also offered assurances concerning the national security questions surrounding the executive.

Trump defended his intervention as being in the country's interests, arguing that Huang's expertise was critical to NVIDIA's future. The president acknowledged that the company's falling share price made persuading its directors easier.

JUST IN: Jensen Huang receives a warm welcome back at Nvidia headquarters following his return as CEO. https://t.co/Qr8CmGuqtv pic.twitter.com/gxATNonrvt — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) November 23, 2026

In its official announcement, NVIDIA said directors unanimously approved Huang's return after discussions with him and consultation with senior US government officials. The board expressed confidence that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

However, a committee of independent directors will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. NVIDIA said Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating.

The company has also established a separate committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. It is recruiting a chief compliance officer and says it will continue cooperating with government investigations.

Jensen Huang Faces Bipartisan Congressional Scrutiny

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Gallego outlined his priorities ahead of Huang's scheduled testimony on 3 December. The US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs confirmed that the hearing would examine American export controls.

Gallego wants to establish 'the exact tick-tock' of events. His questions include when Huang learned of reported intelligence suspicions concerning an alleged partner and whether he knowingly helped her company evade semiconductor export restrictions.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said the woman, a former Megaspeed executive, was not investigated for espionage by Singaporean authorities. Investigators also found insufficient evidence to establish her involvement in certain suspected offences relating to inaccurate declarations.

The allegations raised by Gallego do not constitute findings of wrongdoing. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify them.

Republican Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska also criticised the reinstatement, citing concerns about Huang's conduct and disclosures to directors. 'His behavior does not support reinstatement,' Ricketts wrote on X.

Gallego also wants to hear from NVIDIA directors and US Commerce Department officials responsible for semiconductor export controls.

He questioned whether Trump or administration officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, benefited financially from NVIDIA's share price movements or gaps in export regulations.

His remarks did not establish that any official engaged in unlawful trading or received improper financial benefits.

Senator Chuck Schumer has pledged further investigations once Democrats assume congressional control in January 2027.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee, described Huang's reinstatement as 'reckless' and demanded details of the administration's involvement.

Lutnick has agreed to testify publicly, with 10 December proposed as a possible hearing date. His testimony could help clarify what government assurances NVIDIA received before directors reversed their decision.