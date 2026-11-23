A three-year-old boy died of untreated cancer in a cockroach-infested home in Ozark, Missouri, on 31 July 2026, according to court documents. His mother, Destiny Schliefert, and a second caregiver, Debbie Sue Potter, face second-degree murder charges.

Doctors at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City diagnosed the boy with neuroblastoma in March 2024. His last recorded appointment at the hospital was on 14 May 2024, more than two years before his death.

They diagnosed neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects nerve cells in children. The boy never returned for the follow-up visits his doctors recommended, the Ozark Police Department reported.

What Doctors Told Detectives About the Untreated Cancer

Schliefert told detectives that her son's doctors had described the tumour as benign. The physicians who diagnosed him disputed her account when police spoke to them. The hospital also reported that staff had tried several times to reach the family after the boy missed his appointments.

By Schliefert's account, her son had gone without health insurance for a time but had Medicaid cover in the days before he died. Children's Mercy offers financial assistance to families who have no insurance or cannot afford treatment.

Schliefert cited 'anxiety' as one reason she had not sought medical care in those final days. She told investigators that another adult in the house was afraid of blood and that taking her son to hospital would have meant arranging care for the other children at home.

A detective wanted to know whether she had considered calling an ambulance as her son's condition deteriorated. 'I called an ambulance the day he passed away,' Schliefert replied, according to court records.

How Far the Untreated Cancer Had Spread

In her call for help on 31 July, Schliefert reported that her son was unresponsive. By the time emergency crews reached him, he was 'obviously deceased and beyond the help of life-saving measures', according to a probable cause statement filed in Christian County.

First responders described an emaciated child in a soiled nappy, with cockroaches crawling on his right hand. They also recorded 'rotting food, insect infestation, animal feces and urine, extreme clutter and trash around the home.'

When officers first saw the bumps on the boy's body, they thought they were bruises. Police later reported that an autopsy had identified tumours throughout his body, including on his forehead and torso.

Second Caregiver Charged Over Death From Untreated Cancer

Both women also face an alternative count of second-degree felony murder, child abuse or neglect resulting in death, four counts of first-degree child endangerment and one count of animal neglect.

She lived in the house and allegedly looked after the boy and other children there. Both his obituary and court records referred to her as his 'grammy'.

Schliefert was ineligible for bail, and Potter was also being held without bail when the charges were reported. At the time, it was unclear whether either woman had a lawyer.

The authorities did not publicly name the boy. The funeral home's notice called him the 'lil troublemaker of the family.' He enjoyed colouring and crafts, liked PAW Patrol and loved spending time with his siblings.