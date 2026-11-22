Cory Doss, a 38-year-old man from Bristol, Tennessee, has been arrested and charged with felony solicitation of a minor after allegedly sending inappropriate and explicit messages to a juvenile. Screenshots attributed to him show an earlier Facebook post discussing parents protecting children from 'pro LGBTQ stuff'.

Doss was arrested on 9 November 2026, four days after the case was referred to Sullivan County detectives. His arrest prompted criticism on X after the allegations circulated alongside the parenting post, which said that 'every parent will answer for the way they're raising their children'.

Cory Doss Arrested After Messaging Investigation

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department referred the case to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office detectives on 5 November. A detective subsequently spoke with the juvenile and learned that Doss had allegedly sent an inappropriate message.

The investigation's chronology, charge and bond were set out in a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announcement published on 10 November. Investigators said that Doss continued contacting the juvenile and sent additional inappropriate and explicit messages.

Deputies arrested him in Bristol and booked him into Sullivan County Jail, with bond set at $25,000 (about £19,000). The announcement did not disclose the juvenile's precise age or reproduce the messages, so the exact wording of the alleged communications is not publicly available in that account.

Parenting Post Discussed 'Pro LGBTQ Stuff'

Reich-Wing Watch circulated the historical screenshots on X and described Doss as a Trump supporter, drawing attention to the contrast between his parenting remarks and the criminal allegation. The account supplied the social-media material discussed here; the sheriff's announcement did not authenticate those posts or establish his political views.

One screenshot shows a Facebook post attributed to Doss and dated 20 July 2022. It discusses people who shared images about protecting their children, referring to shielding children from a 'left wing agenda/pro LGBTQ stuff' and claiming that parents had been treated badly for doing so.

🚨Trump supporter Cory Doss of Bristol, Tennessee, posted about protecting kids from the “left-wing agenda” and the “pro LGBTQ stuff” by indoctrinating them into conservative Christianity. Now the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the 38-year-old has been arrested and charged… pic.twitter.com/h0RlzBT9tY — Reich-Wing Watch (@ReichWingWatch) November 21, 2026

The post then turned to religious responsibilities, arguing that God's love did not remove parents' obligations in raising their children. Its closing warning that parents would answer for their decisions became a focus of responses to the arrest.

The post also included a quotation attributed to Proverbs 22:6, placing the commentary within a religious argument about guiding children. It read, 'Train up a child in the way he should go: And when he is old, he will not depart from it.'

Earlier Trump Vote Featured In Political Posts

The political material included a February 2025 statement attributed to Doss saying, 'I'm starting to regret my vote for Trump'. It accompanied an account of losing part-time government work, which he linked to cuts being enforced by Elon Musk.

Those employment circumstances have not been independently established, and the historical screenshots have not been independently authenticated. The statement describes previous support for Trump but leaves his subsequent political position unclear, without establishing party membership or campaign involvement.

Online Response Focused on Parenting Remarks

On X, Petro wrote, 'His parents didn't raise him right', while Rob915 asked, 'WHERE'S YOUR OUTRAGE NOW??' Both comments criticised the perceived contrast between the parenting remarks attributed to Doss and the allegations against him.

HEY MAGA:



REMEMBER WHEN YA'LL SCREAMED ABOUT PROTECTING KIDS??



REMEMBER WHEN YA'LL SCREAMED ABOUT RELEASING THE EPSTIEN FILES??



REMEMBER WHEN YA'LL SCREAMED ABOUT DRAG QUEENS & LGBTQ PEOPLE "GROOMING " CHILDREN??



WHERE'S YOUR OUTRAGE NOW??



YOUR SILENCE IS DEAFENING 🖕☠️🖕 pic.twitter.com/YToU6niNZd — Rob915 (@Rob9152) November 22, 2026

His parents didn't raise him right.🤷‍♂️ — Petro (@solounonyone) November 22, 2026

Doss's political and religious views are not evidence of criminal wrongdoing. The sources reviewed do not include a plea, court judgment, upcoming hearing date or response from Doss or his lawyer. He has been charged, but the allegations remain unproven.