A 57-year-old Polish woman who has lived in the United States since 1995 spent 15 months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention over two retail theft convictions dating back to 2005 and 2011. Beata Siemionkowicz was released on bond on 10 November 2026, but her removal case remains active, leaving her future in the country uncertain.

Her release followed a federal judge's order for a fresh bond hearing after a court challenge argued that the government had not properly justified keeping her in custody. The case also exposed the financial strain on her two US-born daughters, one of whom said she left school to help keep the family home.

A Federal Court Challenges the Basis for Detention

ICE arrested Siemionkowicz at her daughter's home in Illinois on 2 August 2025. She obtained lawful permanent resident status in 2003, eight years after arriving from Poland. Federal court records show she pleaded guilty to retail theft in Lake County, Illinois, in 2005 and 2011. The cases involved goods worth less than $150 (about £114) and $300 (about £228), respectively.

An immigration judge denied bond on 26 August 2025, finding she posed a flight risk. The government pursued removal on the basis that the convictions were crimes involving moral turpitude. US immigration law can make a permanent resident deportable for two such convictions if they did not arise from a single scheme of misconduct. A shoplifting conviction does not automatically trigger deportation.

On 3 November 2026, US District Judge Karen K. Caldwell granted Siemionkowicz's habeas petition and ordered an individualised bond hearing within seven days. The government had to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that continued detention was necessary. The ruling addressed detention, not the separate removal case.

DHS Raised a Separate Document Allegation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also accused Siemionkowicz of using forged documents in Poland to obtain US immigration benefits in 2001. Her daughters disputed the allegation, saying a background check in Poland found no evidence to support it. It has not been established as fact.

Her lawyer, Hirsh M. Joshi of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Illinois, said the theft cases were linked to difficult personal circumstances. In 2005, she had recently given birth; in 2011, her lawyer said she was experiencing financial control by her husband. Both cases ended with fines, according to her legal team.

Her Daughters Faced the Cost of Detention

Siemionkowicz's younger daughter, Gabi, told ABC7 that she left school and took a job to help pay the mortgage. She said the family came close to eviction twice while her mother was held in Kentucky.

Siemionkowicz had worked as a caregiver, including for hospice patients. Her lawyer said she had maintained a clean record since the 2011 conviction. The family's account highlights how prolonged immigration detention can affect relatives who depend on a detained person's income and support.

An immigration court granted her release on bond after the new hearing. She left the Campbell County Detention Center on 10 November. However, an immigration judge had previously ordered her removed to Poland, and she has appealed that decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Her release does not mean she has secured the right to remain in the United States. The appeal will determine whether the removal order stands, while the federal court ruling has so far secured her release from detention as proceedings continue.