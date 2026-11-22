Donald Trump raised Stephen Miller as a possible contender for the 2028 US presidential election at a White House press conference in Washington on Friday, 20 November 2026, pointing towards Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio before calling his new chief of staff 'better than these two guys'.

The exchange followed Miller's promotion from deputy chief of staff earlier in November, after Republican losses in the midterm elections. The appointment attracted criticism from lawmakers over Miller's hardline immigration policies, which have been central to his role in Trump's administration.

Trump Brings Stephen Miller Into the 2028 Conversation

Miller promised to make the remainder of Trump's presidency the 'greatest two years in American history' after Trump invited him to speak at the podium. Trump then described Miller as the 'most powerful man in the world' and questioned whether he wanted to seek the presidency.

Turning towards Vance and Rubio, Trump called Miller 'better than these two guys' after hearing him speak at the podium. Both men have been identified as potential contenders for the Republican nomination in 2028, making the comparison notable even without a formal endorsement.

Miller did not respond to the question about running. Nor did Trump announce a preferred successor or outline any role for Miller in the next presidential campaign. The remarks therefore left his electoral intentions unresolved.

The public comparison nevertheless placed Miller alongside two senior officials who have already attracted attention as possible successors to Trump. It also followed a period of reported strains involving the vice president.

Stephen Miller Comparison Follows Tensions With Vance

Vance has long been regarded as a potential heir to Trump's political movement. His position has faced fresh scrutiny since the midterm elections, particularly following his criticism of the political consequences of the Iran war.

After the Republican defeat, Vance posted a lengthy statement blaming the conflict for the party's losses. Trump was reported to have grown frustrated with Vance's remarks, although he denied being unhappy with the statement at Friday's press conference.

Trump subsequently removed Vance from talks concerning Iran and directed him to devote his 'complete and total attention' to allegations of corruption in Democratic-run states. The shift added to questions about how the vice president would navigate his relationship with Trump while considering a presidential campaign.

Vance has stated that he will decide 'sometime next year' whether to run. During a Fox News interview aired on 16 November, he indicated that he was in no rush and declined to set a firm deadline.

Stephen Miller Remarks Contrast With Praise for Rubio

Rubio has also emerged as a possible rival to Vance. Republican operatives and donors have reportedly encouraged the secretary of state to seek the 2028 nomination, positioning him as a potential alternative to Vance. That reported pressure does not establish that Rubio has decided to enter the race.

Rubio stood beside Trump during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin during a separate encounter involving the US president. His visibility at both meetings preceded Trump's favourable comments about him in the Philippines.

At a Tuesday dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Trump questioned ASEAN leaders, 'How hot is Marco, right?' He added, 'Is Marco doing a great job? He's been fantastic.'