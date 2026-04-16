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With no official name yet for its first foldable phone, most would hear iPhone Fold as a common reference for the upcoming Apple device. However, its official name is expected to be known once it is officially released in September alongside the new iPhone 18 variants.

Branding it as simply the iPhone Fold seems understandable, especially since it would be the first of its kind. However, there are some who believe the Cupertino company may have some other name in mind.

Among the potential names of the Apple foldable include being known as the iPhone Duo or the iPhone Ultra.

For the former, it was Zac Hall who came up with the iPhone Duo moniker. Ryan Christoffel of 9to5Mac concurred and said that it best fits the spirit of the product.

Naming Debate Highlights Branding Direction

As for the iPhone Ultra, it does sound lavish and expensive, aligned with the projected high cost of getting Apple's foldable phone once it is available. However, the name alone somehow veers away from the device being a foldable phone.

Also, it would be best to note that the Ultra name has already been used on the Apple Watch (referring to the Apple Watch Ultra). It is misleading and fails to emphasize the concept of the phone being foldable.

Aside from the iPhone Ultra, another name suggested is the iPhone Folio. While it is a bit catchy, it appears to be referring to a tablet or notebook rather than a phone. While it can be argued that the iPhone Fold could transform into a tablet of sorts, the part of it being a phone is being overshadowed.

Given these suggestions, it is safe to say that the best way to refer to Apple's first foldable phone right now is the iPhone Fold. iPhone Duo, iPhone Ultra or even iPhone Folio sound reasonable. However, each has its pros and cons.

Premium Pricing Expected for First Foldable

Regardless, the final verdict falls at the hands of Apple. The official name will be known in autumn. Whatever its official name will be, most are expecting a classy official name. Given the speculated hefty price tag, potential buyers would want a phone that stands out – especially if called out by name.

As for pricing, a previous post had already provided a glimpse of the potential pricing of the iPhone Fold. The suggested retail price is forecasted to start at £1,509 ($1,999) for the 256GB version.

The price increases from there alongside the storage capacity. The 512GB version may be priced at £1,660 ($2,199) and the 1TB version costing £1,811 ($2,399).

Looking at the prices, there is no doubt that potential buyers would be shelling out big money for Apple's first foldable phone. While some are wary of this, others feel that the pricing standpoint of the Cupertino company is understandable.

Other foldable phones cost a lot and most see Apple's potential pricing as acceptable. Further, it is seen as the right way to properly position the iPhone Fold in the foldable market segment.

To compare, Samsung has offered top-tier foldable devices with prices ranging from £1,359 ($1,800) to £1,435 ($1,900). Hefty as the price may be, the point is that customers still buy them or find a way to get one.

The same consumer reaction is expected for the iPhone Fold once it is officially rolled out. Being the first foldable for the Cupertino company, there is no doubt most would want to get one and see what makes it stand out. Hence, the most important question of them all is when will Apple really launch and release the highly-anticipated iPhone Fold.