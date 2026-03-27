KEY POINTS Trump receives 'America First Award' during Republican fundraising dinner appearance

Speech targets Biden, Obama while revisiting familiar election grievances repeatedly

Critics slam tone, delivery and growing list of controversial accolades

US President Donald Trump was the headline act at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner on Wednesday, an event designed to project unity and momentum ahead of the midterms.

Introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson, the president was presented with the first 'America First Award', described from the stage as a symbol of a 'new golden era in America'.

However, Trump drifted between talking points, repeatedly returning to attacking former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

'If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation,' Trump said. 'He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president.'

Trump Blasting The Democrats, And Former Presidents

Trump revisited long-running Republican concerns about election rules, criticising Democrats for opposing the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to show photo identification and prove citizenship. Critics of the bill argue it risks disenfranchising millions, a point Trump did not engage with.

'They vote against voter ID, they vote against proof of citizenship. They vote against it,' he said.

Trump declared himself 'a fan of no mail-in ballots', despite reports he had voted by mail in a recent Florida special election. That kind of inconsistency has now drawn sharper scrutiny within his own MAGA party.

The speech also touched on foreign policy caliming Iran was eager to negotiate, saying the country 'want[s] to make a deal so badly' but fears internal backlash.

'They're also afraid they'll be killed by us,' he added, which underscored how this rhetoric on international affairs continues to lean on blunt force rather than nuance.

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Moments That Raised Eyebrows

At one point, Trump complained about what he sees as constraints on public speech, suggesting that calling a waitress 'beautiful' could end a political career. The aside drew laughs from parts of the room, though it landed awkwardly in the broader context of a formal fundraising dinner.

There were also concerns about his delivery. Throughout the evening, Trump appeared at times to slur his words, echoing similar observations from his remarks a day earlier during the swearing-in ceremony for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. His supporters have tended to dismiss such moments. Others see them as more telling of his failing health, as many reporters have noted.

The 'America First Award' was intended to project confidence and continuity. Instead, it risked drawing attention to something less controlled.

Political Theatre And Its Critics

Democrats were quick to seize on the optics. Representative Seth Magaziner wrote on X, 'They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved'.

While Representative Kathy Castor questioned the tone of the evening, contrasting the award with concerns over unpaid TSA agents.

They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved. https://t.co/m2O4LR9bTL — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) March 26, 2026

The criticism reflects a broader frustration among Trump's opponents, who see events like this as emblematic of a political culture more focused on symbolism than substance. Yet within the Republican base, such moments often play differently.

In recent months, Trump has accepted a string of accolades, from a 'FIFA Peace Prize' during the 2026 World Cup draw to being named the 'Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal' at a White House event.