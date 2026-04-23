Donald Trump's WHCD Plans Leak: POTUS Allegedly Prepares 'Revenge' Speech and Early Exit Over Epstein Award
Trump's anticipated speech at the WHCD targets media criticism, with plans to leave before press awards.
Donald Trump is expected to use his appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday to deliver a sharply worded 'revenge' speech against the press and then leave the event early, according to a report citing people familiar with his plans.
The news came after weeks of increasingly hostile posts from Trump on his social media platform, in which he has accused mainstream outlets of distorting coverage of his administration and, in particular, his handling of the war with Iran. The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, held at the Washington Hilton, traditionally blends political comedy, media self-congratulation and a presidential speech, but Trump's relationship with the press has rarely fit that light-hearted script.
Donald Trump Poised For 'Revenge' Turn At WHCD
According to The Daily Beast, which first reported the alleged plan, Donald Trump intends to confront what he views as hostile media directly from the ballroom podium. The president is preparing a scripted broadside aimed at specific publications he believes have written unfairly about his administration and his management of the Iran conflict.
'Donald Trump will launch a 'revenge' attack on the White House media when he confronts them in person at a Washington dinner on Saturday night then flee before there can be revenge.' That description suggests less a light celebrity roast than a televised score-settling exercise. It also aligns neatly with his recent messaging online, where he has accused the media of effectively 'rigging' public perceptions of the Iran war by painting it as more chaotic and costly than he claims it to be.
The Daily Beast report did not include an on-the-record response from the White House or from Trump campaign officials. There has also been no official schedule detailing when the president plans to depart the ballroom, and nothing in the story has been independently confirmed by other outlets.
Epstein Award Fear Looms Over Donald Trump's Exit
If the speech is indeed designed as a combative set piece, what reportedly follows is less theatrical and more tactical. After delivering his remarks, Donald Trump is said to be planning a swift exit from the Washington Hilton, skipping the remainder of the programme, including the presentation of press awards.
The Daily Beast report frames that decision as less about diary pressures and more about self-preservation. One of the evening's journalism prizes, the Katharine Graham award, is due to go to The Wall Street Journal for a story that cut uncomfortably close to Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and accused child trafficker.
The Journal's scoop, which is now being formally honoured by the White House Correspondents' Association, centred on a bawdy letter Donald Trump allegedly wrote for Epstein's 50th birthday card. The report raised renewed questions about the nature of Trump's relationship with Epstein, already a fraught topic given the latter's later criminal charges and death in custody.
Trump has consistently pushed back. He sued The Wall Street Journal over the piece, arguing that the birthday note described in the story was not authentic. That legal gambit failed. Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit, a decision that effectively leaves the Journal's reporting and the uncomfortable narrative it supports intact.
Trump has repeatedly framed mainstream outlets as political actors rather than watchdogs, cast aggressive reporting as personal persecution, and used public stages to ventilate grievances in real time. A high-profile dinner packed with correspondents, live cameras and a captive audience presents exactly the kind of theatre he tends to exploit.
Plans for major political appearances can change, and the White House Correspondents' Association itself has not commented publicly on the supposed 'revenge' script or Trump's exit timing. Until he takes the podium, the specifics remain, at best, informed speculation based on a single report. At a dinner once designed to poke gentle fun at power, Donald Trump appears more interested in landing blows and slipping out the back than sharing the joke.
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