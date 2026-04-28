There is no doubt that the idea of renaming ICE to NICE has attracted attention, especially after President Donald Trump publicly expressed support. However, the plan to change the agency's name remains a proposal, not an official government action.

For those unfamiliar, ICE stands for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a law enforcement agency in the United States. It was created in 2003 and operates under the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE is mainly known for enforcing immigration laws, including identifying, detaining, and deporting people who are in the country without legal permission. It also investigates crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and other cross-border offences. The agency is often in the public spotlight because of its role in immigration enforcement, which has sparked political debate and controversy over the years.

Read more Negligence Caught on Camera: ICE Agents Filmed Accidentally Firing Weapon After Slipping on Ice Negligence Caught on Camera: ICE Agents Filmed Accidentally Firing Weapon After Slipping on Ice

Where 'NICE' started

The proposal began with conservative influencer Alyssa Marie, who in March suggested the name change. Her words were straightforward: 'I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day every day.'

More than a month later, Trump endorsed the idea in a post on Truth Social on 26 April 2026. His simple reply was 'GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT.' The endorsement indicated his support, though it does not mean the change will happen automatically.

The proposal has emerged at a time when the Department of Homeland Security, the body responsible for overseeing ICE, has yet to secure funding approval from Congress.

Some Democrats are pushing for tighter limits on ICE's activities, while others argue the agency should be dismantled altogether. Their concerns come as its budget has grown significantly under Trump, alongside its central role in carrying out large-scale deportation policies.

Changing a Federal Agency's Title: How Does It Work?

Changing the name of a federal agency usually involves approval from Congress. This process can be lengthy and uncertain. Despite this, the Trump administration has previously attempted to rename government departments without immediate congressional approval. For example, in September 2025, Trump signed an executive order to rename the US Department of Defence to the Department of War.

ICE and Its Controversies

The ICE agency has faced significant criticism recently. The controversy was heightened by Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, where two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by federal agents early this year. These events have led to increased scrutiny of ICE's actions and policies.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, has become a political battleground. Democrats have called for reforms to immigration enforcement following the deaths in Minneapolis. Earlier this month, the Senate approved a bill to fund all DHS operations except ICE and Border Patrol. This measure was rejected by House Republicans, who preferred full funding for DHS.

However, on 23 April 2026, the Senate approved a $70 billion package (approximately £51 billion) to fund ICE and Border Patrol for more than three years. The House now needs to approve this funding package. Despite the uncertainty, ICE has received billions of pounds in recent years through legislation passed in 2025, known as the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.'