President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a Truth Social post calling for the arrest of former President Barack Obama, accusing him of treason without presenting evidence.

The post appeared during a late-night surge of activity on Trump's social media account in which he reposted a series of messages targeting political opponents, reviving long-standing claims about the 2016 election and intensifying scrutiny over his online conduct. The activity came just hours before he was due to depart for a high-level summit in China with President Xi Jinping.

Trump Calls for Obama Arrest in Truth Social Post

The most inflammatory post shared by Trump originated from another Truth Social user and demanded sweeping legal action against several political figures. As reported by The Washington Post, it read that officials should 'arrest them all' and 'prosecute them all' for alleged 'treachery' and 'treason', specifically naming Barack Obama as a priority target.

The post repeated long-standing claims, frequently promoted by Trump since his first term in office, alleging that the Obama administration unlawfully monitored his 2016 presidential campaign. No evidence was provided to support the accusations. The White House and representatives for Barack Obama did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Surge of Truth Social Activity Fuels Political Attacks

Between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Trump shared or reposted more than four dozen items on Truth Social. The rapid sequence of posts included repeated criticism of political opponents and renewed commentary on past elections.

A significant portion of the content focused on revisiting the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has continued to falsely claim was stolen. The posts also included multiple direct references to Barack Obama, intensifying rhetoric that has featured in Trump's political messaging for years.

The volume and timing of the posts drew attention due to their concentration in a short window ahead of Trump's scheduled international travel.

Renewed Claims Over 2016 Campaign Surveillance

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Central to the online activity were allegations that the Obama administration spied on Trump's 2016 campaign. These claims have circulated in political discourse for years but have not been substantiated by evidence.

Among the posts shared was one describing Obama in highly critical terms and repeating accusations of wrongdoing tied to the former administration's handling of intelligence operations. The messaging formed part of a broader pattern of revisiting past political disputes through social media amplification.

Obama's representatives did not issue an immediate response to the renewed allegations.

Election Claims and Media Criticism Resurface

Alongside the focus on Obama, Trump reposted content reiterating claims about the 2020 election outcome. These assertions have been repeatedly debunked by election officials and courts, but continue to appear in his online messaging.

Trump also directed criticism at the New York Times over reporting on the projected cost of repairing and painting the floor of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He disputed aspects of the framing of the story but did not directly challenge the reported figure of $13.1 million.

Shift in Tone Towards Foreign Policy and AI Imagery

Later in the posting sequence, Trump's attention appeared to shift towards foreign policy topics, including Iran. He shared a chart suggesting that a recent US military conflict involving Iran had lasted six weeks and had concluded.

He also posted several AI-generated images depicting US military activity involving Iranian aircraft and vessels. The images were accompanied by brief captions referencing advanced weapons systems, reflecting a shift in tone from domestic political commentary to international conflict themes.