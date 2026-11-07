Katie Miller has become one of Washington's most prominent MAGA hostesses, entertaining senior Trump administration officials with elaborate parties featuring hibachi chefs, mechanical bulls and even a petting zoo.

Now the podcaster and former White House communications official is attracting fresh attention after President Donald Trump named her husband, Stephen Miller, as his incoming chief of staff.

Trump announced on 6 November that Stephen would replace Susie Wiles on Monday, 9 November. Stephen, 41, has served as deputy chief of staff for policy and has helped shape Trump's immigration agenda.

Who Is Katie Miller?

Born Katie Waldman, she grew up in Weston, Florida, and graduated from the University of Florida in 2014 before earning a master's degree from George Washington University.

Her political career included positions with Republican senators Steve Daines and Martha McSally, the Department of Homeland Security and former Vice President Mike Pence, whose communications director she became in 2020.

Katie met Stephen through political circles in 2018. They married on 16 February 2020 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The couple have four children: Mackenzie Jay, Jackson Grant, Hudson Monroe and Hawthorne Hayes, whose birth Katie announced in June 2026.

They moved into military housing in late 2025 following protests near their previous home. Vanity Fair reported that the couple pay rent for the accommodation.

Inside Katie Miller's Lavish MAGA Parties

An October 2026 Vanity Fair report detailed how Katie transformed the couple's military-base residence into a gathering place for some of Washington's most powerful Republicans.

One party celebrating White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's birthday featured hibachi chefs, a mechanical bull and a cake resembling the White House briefing room lectern. Other gatherings have included pizza trucks, cocktail bartenders and a children's petting zoo featuring donkeys.

One regular guest told Vanity Fair that nearly 100 people attended a summer celebration, including Cabinet members and senior White House officials. Leavitt praised Katie's hosting, describing her as welcoming and exceptionally organised.

However, her influence has reportedly caused friction. One unnamed Trump ally told Vanity Fair that Stephen's powerful position made declining Katie's invitations difficult, despite personally disliking her.

Podcast Career and Election Controversy

Katie worked with Elon Musk after leaving government in 2025 and launched The Katie Miller Podcast that August. Guests have included Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Her latest controversy followed CBS News' coverage of the 3 November midterm elections, when she suggested mothers were too occupied with childcare to vote. Katie also acknowledged that she had not voted in Virginia, citing concerns about exposing her family's address.

Earlier that day, she posted on X that the election made her want more children to counter votes from people she called 'America-hating leftists'.

With Stephen preparing to lead Trump's White House staff, Katie's political connections, podcast and reputation as a MAGA hostess have placed her increasingly in the public spotlight.