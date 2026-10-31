Natalie Harp, an aide to President Donald Trump, has drawn online attention after footage appeared to show her carrying a large bag towards Marine One. Posts on X revived jokes calling it a 'diaper bag', but the footage does not establish what it contained.

Harp, 35, is listed in the White House's July 2026 staff report as a special assistant and executive assistant to the president. The bag's nickname is social media speculation, not a verified description of its contents.

What Natalie Harp Was Carrying

The clip described in the original report shows Harp wearing a long white coat and walking with other members of Trump's group. The footage alone does not establish the bag's weight, purpose or contents.

Several users responded with jokes and questions. One post asked, 'What the h--- is in that bag? Looks like she can barely manage the weight.' Another asked whether Harp had been promoted because she was not previously carrying the item labelled online as Trump's 'diaper bag'.

Other comments speculated that another aide might be helping her carry a larger bag, while one user suggested Harp leaned to one side to balance its weight. Those remarks are opinions based on the clip, not independently verified facts.

The article supplied for review does not link to the original X post. Editors should verify the post, date, account and exact wording of each quotation. If verification is not possible, remove the quotations or paraphrase the reaction with clear attribution.

Some users criticised Trump and his entourage for crossing the grass instead of using a paved walkway. One post referred to a $6 million (£4.49 million) helipad, but no primary document confirms the figure. Do not repeat it as fact without official documentation.

The Helipad Walk and Wider Scrutiny

One commenter claimed Trump was avoiding reporters' questions by crossing the grass. The footage does not establish his reason for taking that route. Report the criticism as an allegation, not a known motive.

Harp's proximity to Trump has attracted wider attention. On 20 August 2026, The Daily Beast published two letters it said Harp wrote to Trump in 2023. The outlet attributed them to author Michael Wolff, who said he received them from campaign sources. This article has not independently established their provenance.

The outlet said images bore her signature, but that alone does not confirm who wrote them or when.

In the reported letters, Harp allegedly wrote, 'I want things to always be right between us,' and called Trump her 'Guardian and Protector in this Life.' Another passage reportedly recalled her talk-show days, when Trump would call to discuss 'everything and nothing.' Attribute these excerpts to The Daily Beast unless the original documents are authenticated.

The White House staff report confirms Harp's title but does not verify the bag's contents or the social media claims. Online jokes should not be treated as evidence of Trump's health or personal circumstances.

For now, the footage leaves one question unanswered: what was in the bag? Without confirmation from Harp or the White House, any more specific answer would be speculation.