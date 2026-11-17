President Donald Trump told Black NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor she would not notice broken windows 'from where you come' after she questioned his focus on White House renovations following a nationwide aviation shutdown.

The exchange on Monday, 16 November, saw Trump defend his construction projects and call Alcindor 'pathetic' as she pressed him over the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recent system failure.

Trump's Remark Sparks Controversy

The confrontation unfolded as Trump prepared to depart the White House for a trip to Asia. Alcindor questioned whether the president had devoted too much attention to construction projects in Washington while the country's aviation infrastructure struggled.

'Mr. President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?' she asked.

'Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless,' Trump said in defence of the renovations. As Yamiche Alcindor attempted to interject, he cut her off, saying, 'Listen to me — I know you don't see dirt. But if you take a look at the White House, you never noticed broken windows, obviously, from where you come.'

He went on to explain the condition of the White House before the renovations, saying, 'I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows, the exterior plaster was falling off the wall, and it was an embarrassment.'

The remark attracted attention because Alcindor is an award-winning Black journalist who was born in Miami to Haitian immigrant parents. Trump did not clarify what he meant by the reference to where she came from, leaving his remark open to interpretation.

Trump Calls Reporter 'Pathetic'

Alcindor questioned whether Trump could have allocated more funding to aviation infrastructure upgrades, pointing out that Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress. 'You're so pathetic,' Trump responded. 'Listen, I have the responsibility to make sure the symbolism of our country is in decent shape.'

Trump argued that the White House should be kept in good condition, particularly when hosting foreign leaders. 'But when other leaders of state and other people come here, the White House was in terrible condition. Now it's in beautiful condition,' he declared.

FAA Breakdown Raises Questions

The confrontation followed Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop, which disrupted thousands of flights across the United States and left passengers facing cancellations and lengthy delays. The FAA said excessive data traffic had destabilised its ageing communications network, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds. Investigators identified two potential sources of the disruption, including a site in Arkansas where contractor L3Harris had been installing a new router, while the precise cause remained under investigation.

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross criticised Donald Trump's focus on construction projects, questioning his response to recent airline disruptions. 'Donald Trump has shown himself to be Bob the Builder,' Cross told TheGrio.

'President Trump loves to talk. We know this. He tweets in the middle of the night. He gives these elongated interviews. What he has not really wanted to talk about at all is what happened with airlines just a few days ago.' Cross argued that Trump bore responsibility for the thousands of passengers affected by delayed and cancelled flights and said he owed the public a clearer explanation.