The US Navy relieved Commander Caitlin Cunningham, captain of the destroyer USS Michael Murphy, on 27 September. She lost her command nine months into an 11-month deployment in which her ship fought in the Iran war. The Navy did not publicly disclose the move until USNI News reported it on 12 November.

The Navy has given only one reason: a loss of confidence. It has not explained what prompted the decision. Two senior Democrats in Congress have protested a similar unannounced firing this autumn.

What the Ship Did Under Cunningham

The Michael Murphy left its home port of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on 1 December 2025 with the Abraham Lincoln carrier group. In the Middle East, the destroyer helped enforce a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and escorted four merchant tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Its crew launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and fended off attacks by Iranian drones and missiles. The carrier group later received the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest award for valour a US military unit can win.

The Michael Murphy remained deployed after the carrier sailed home. Cunningham had taken command in October 2025, less than a year before her removal. Commander David Nicolas has led the destroyer since then. The ship returned to Pearl Harbor on 12 November after 346 days away. Another destroyer from the same group, USS Spruance, spent 357 days away.

A Pattern of Unannounced Firings

The Navy usually announces a ship's commander's firing within days, according to the Associated Press, but it confirmed this one only when reporters asked. In October, it also removed the captain, second-in-command, and most senior enlisted sailor of the submarine USS South Dakota without public notice. The firings became public only through a local news report. Representatives Adam Smith and Joe Courtney have questioned whether a grounding incident led to the submarine leaders' removal.

Smith is the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, and Courtney is the top Democrat on its seapower subcommittee. They set out their complaint in a letter this month to acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and Admiral Daryl Caudle, the Navy's top officer. The pair wrote that the failure to communicate had 'raised questions about the Navy's commitment to transparency.' Their letter dealt with the submarine firings, not the Michael Murphy.

What Remains Unanswered

The Navy has not publicly said what role, if any, Cunningham now holds, or whether she faces further action. A loss-of-confidence removal does not by itself mean an officer did anything wrong, and none of the Navy's statements to reporters has accused her of misconduct.

Cunningham's removal is one of several senior Navy departures that the service did not announce. Rear Admiral Brian Monahan also quietly left his post as attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court, amid a Defense Department inspector general investigation into the Office of the Attending Physician. In 2022, the Navy said it had relieved an average of about 17 commanding officers a year from 2011 to 2021. That makes such removals routine, but leaving one unannounced for over six weeks is not.