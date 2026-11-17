Pope Leo XIV appeared to be struck near the eye by a rosary thrown from a crowd in Lima, Peru, on Monday, 16 November, as he arrived for a farewell Mass. The pontiff continued with the service without any obvious sign of injury.

The incident occurred at Las Palmas Air Base on the final day of a six-day visit to Peru. The country was the last stop on a 12-day South American tour that began in Uruguay and continued through Argentina before the pope's return to Rome.

Video Captures Pope Leo XIV's Reaction

The 71-year-old pontiff was greeting well-wishers from his popemobile when an object was tossed towards him. He reached out to catch it as the vehicle slowed near the altar, but it appeared to strike near his eye.

Footage captured the pope wincing, touching his face and rubbing his eye shortly after the object was tossed in his direction. Photographs and video suggested that the object was a rosary, a string of prayer beads that pilgrims often seek to have blessed by the pope.

Pope Leo XIV continued along the route before celebrating Mass. He had been travelling in the specially designed vehicle equipped with security features to protect the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV's Farewell to Peru

An estimated 1.5 million people attended the pope's farewell Mass at the airbase. In his sermon, Pope Leo XIV thanked Peruvians for the hospitality he had received throughout his stay and reaffirmed his connection with a country he considers his second homeland.

'I too wish to confirm you in faith and charity, and assure you that I will always carry you with me. Yes, the Peruvian people are my people too!' Pope Leo XIV told the crowd.

Pope Leo XIV was born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955. Before becoming pontiff, he spent decades in Peru, where he served as both a missionary and a bishop.

As his visit drew to a close on Monday, Pope Leo XIV told the congregation, 'My journey is coming to an end, but the mission continues.'

Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope in May 2025. The election brought 133 cardinals to the Sistine Chapel to choose the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

He greeted thousands of cheering people from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica with the words 'Peace be with you all!' He also paid tribute to Peru during that first appearance.

The South American itinerary included 12 flights, two helicopter rides, nine Masses and 36 speeches. Monday's farewell service was the final Mass before the journey back to Rome.

POPE LEO NEARLY TAKES A ROSARY TO THE EYE — FLINCHES as it SMACKS HIM IN THE FACE during FAREWELL MASS in PERU pic.twitter.com/BLEHLlOHpX — RT (@RT_com) November 16, 2026

Gifts Often Reach Pope Leo XIV in Crowds

The apparent rosary strike followed previous encounters in which the pope successfully caught presents thrown towards him by worshippers. Those gifts have included plush dolls and flags.

At an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome, Pope Leo XIV also paused to accept pizza offered by fellow Chicagoans.

At another event in Rome, he struck a Vatican cameraman riding behind him as he reached for an object thrown towards him. Pope Leo XIV apologised to the operator.