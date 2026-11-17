Iran may be planning a dirty bomb or chemical attack on senior Trump officials in Washington, DC, according to CNN, which cited seven US officials and described security meetings in the week before its report.

Iranian plotting against current and former US officials dates to Trump's first administration and includes an alleged murder-for-hire plot against him in 2024. The intelligence emerged during US military strikes and an economic blockade against Iran. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz had yet to produce an agreement.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the US was 'monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.'

Iran's Response to the Intelligence Claims

A spokesperson for Iran's UN mission in New York stated that the country 'considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.'

The statement did not explicitly address the intelligence concerning a possible dirty bomb attack. The US Defense Department referred enquiries to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

Questions Remain Over Iran's Capabilities

Sources familiar with the intelligence described efforts to develop options, rather than evidence of an imminent attack. Two told CNN that the planning included specific locations and targets. There was no evidence that Tehran had decided to proceed.

'Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,' one source stated.

US intelligence also picked up Iranian claims that materials for constructing bombs had been stored inside the United States, another source stated. Officials disagreed over the credibility of that intelligence. The account did not establish that such materials were present.

A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear bomb, it does not rely on nuclear fission. Experts cited in the report indicated that casualties would probably result from the explosion rather than radiation, although contamination could affect surrounding areas.

US Preparations for Possible Attacks by Iran

One source described the contingency planning as 'prudent.' During the same week, threats from Iran prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing.

Separate intelligence suggested Iran might employ chemical weapons against American troops in the Middle East. Several officials stated that US troops lacked adequate protective equipment or training.

That intelligence prompted parallel preparations to ensure diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region had the equipment and training to protect themselves, according to one source familiar with the intelligence.

Officials also face uncertainty over Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows US intelligence agencies to target non-US persons abroad. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe urged congressional leaders to renew it in a letter described in the report.

The law expired in June. Surveillance orders approved before then remain valid until March 2027, but national security officials warned that failure to renew the legislation would cost them an effective means of detecting terrorist plots.