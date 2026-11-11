Donald Trump's defamation claim against the BBC can proceed after a federal judge rejected the broadcaster's attempt to have it dismissed, while throwing out a separate unfair trade practices claim.

The 10 November ruling concerns the BBC's editing of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama documentary. Trump alleges the programme misleadingly combined separate remarks to portray him as directing supporters towards violence at the US Capitol.

US District Judge Jeffrey T Kuntz found that Trump had sufficiently alleged reputational harm and grounds for his defamation case to continue. The decision did not establish that those allegations had been proven.

What the Judge Allowed To Proceed

The ruling leaves the defamation claim alive while dismissing Trump's claim under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Trump originally sought at least $5 billion, approximately £3.75 billion, on each count. The combined demand was therefore at least $10 billion (approximately £7.49 billion). Those figures describe the original claims, not an award made by the court. Sterling equivalents use the approximately £0.7493-per-dollar rate listed on 11 November.

The distinction is important following the dismissal of one count: allowing the remaining claim to proceed is not the same as approving the original combined damages demand.

Kuntz wrote: 'Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day.'

Why the 'Fight Like Hell' Edit Matters

The dispute centres on Trump: A Second Chance?, which aired shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

The documentary combined passages from different parts of Trump's speech, bringing together his remarks about marching towards the Capitol and his later instruction to 'fight like hell.' It omitted a passage in which he called for peaceful protest.

Trump argues that this changed the meaning of his remarks. The BBC has apologised for the edit and acknowledged that it was misleading, but disputes that it is legally liable for defamation.

The controversy intensified after an internal BBC memo raised concerns about the editing and potential political bias. It contributed to a crisis at the broadcaster and senior resignations.

BBC Says It Remains Confident

The BBC said it was surprised by the decision but respected the court's authority. It maintained confidence in its position and said it would continue responding through the legal process.

Trump celebrated the ruling on Truth Social, describing it as a victory and promising to continue challenging organisations he accuses of misleading Americans.

Their responses reflect opposing interpretations of a decision that allows further litigation. Neither the BBC's apology for the editing nor Trump's celebration substitutes for a court finding on liability.

What Happens Next?

The BBC has been directed to file a response by 1 December.

For Trump, the remaining challenge is to substantiate the defamation allegations and establish the harm he says the documentary caused. The ruling permits him to pursue that case; it does not resolve those questions in his favour.

For the broadcaster, dismissal of the unfair trade practices count narrows the proceedings, but its attempt to end the defamation claim at this stage has failed. The dispute over the edited speech therefore continues.