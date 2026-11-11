Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Tuesday, 10 November, stepping away from the racetrack to witness humanitarian efforts supporting Palestinians affected by the conflict.

The 41-year-old Ferrari driver toured the Egyptian side of the crossing and aid warehouses in El Arish, where humanitarian supplies are prepared for delivery into Gaza. His visit highlighted the work of relief organisations assisting families facing shortages of food, medicine and other essentials.

Hamilton Meets Aid Workers at Rafah

Hamilton arrived at El Arish International Airport, where North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer welcomed him before accompanying him to the border crossing.

During the visit, officials explained how humanitarian shipments are received, organised and transported towards Gaza. Hamilton also met personnel working to coordinate assistance for Palestinians.

Footage from the crossing showed the British driver greeting workers with 'Assalamu alaikum', an Arabic expression meaning 'peace be upon you'. He shook hands with officials and spoke with people involved in relief operations.

Hamilton subsequently toured logistics warehouses operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, which plays a central role in preparing supplies for delivery to the Palestinian territory.

The visit remained on the Egyptian side of the border. There has been no confirmation that Hamilton entered Gaza or personally accompanied an aid convoy into the territory.

A Lifeline for Gaza's Most Vulnerable

The Rafah crossing remains an important route for coordinating humanitarian assistance and medical evacuations involving Palestinians requiring treatment outside Gaza.

Egyptian Red Crescent personnel help organise supplies ranging from food and medical equipment to shelter materials for displaced families.

The organisation said it dispatched its 308th Gaza aid convoy on Monday, carrying more than 2,581 tonnes of supplies, including tents intended for families affected by severe weather.

However, humanitarian conditions remain difficult despite a ceasefire agreement reached in 2025. Aid deliveries continue to fall below the agreed minimum of 600 trucks daily, while restrictions and security concerns complicate relief operations.

For aid workers, maintaining access to essential supplies remains a priority as vulnerable families continue to face displacement and shortages.

Hamilton's Message of Peace Beyond Formula 1

Hamilton has repeatedly used his international platform to address humanitarian crises, including the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Speaking previously about conflicts affecting several countries, he expressed hope for peace in Palestine, Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

His latest visit offered an opportunity to observe humanitarian operations directly rather than discussing the crisis from the Formula 1 paddock.

Beyond his public advocacy, Hamilton founded Mission 44 in 2021 to expand educational and employment opportunities for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

The Rafah visit came just two days after he completed his 400th Formula 1 race start at the São Paulo Grand Prix, becoming only the second driver to reach that milestone.

Hamilton is expected to return to racing at the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month.

For now, his appearance at Rafah has drawn attention to the humanitarian workers coordinating assistance for Gaza. Although the visit did not announce a new relief programme, it placed a global sporting figure alongside those working to deliver essential support to civilians.