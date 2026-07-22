Donald Trump supporters who piled into his stocks and crypto are now nursing heavy losses, with a report that some of the loudest MAGA backers feel scammed after backing the president's business ventures.

The biggest names in the story are Trump Media, the $TRUMP meme coin and World Liberty Financial, and the losses have landed hard enough to turn loyalists into critics.

MAGA Loyalty Meets Trump Trade Losses

The news came after Forbes published a long-form investigation into retail investors who poured money into Trump-linked assets, often as a show of faith as much as a financial bet. Those investors are now facing sharp paper losses, while Trump and his family have pulled in eye-watering sums from the same ecosystem.

It was reported that Trump and his family generated at least $2.2 billion in income last year, nearly four times what he reported in 2024, with much of it coming from supporters who bought into Trump Media or the $TRUMP meme coin.

The outlet also says those supporters are down an estimated $7 billion overall, a brutal mismatch that has left some of them sounding furious, embarrassed and, frankly, a bit duped.

Chad Nedohin, once the unofficial captain of Trump Media's shareholders said, 'We're just poor cattle to them' and added, 'He doesn't care about anyone.' That is the sort of quote that lands with a thud because it is not coming from a random critic on the sidelines, it is coming from somebody who was inside the tent and now feels trampled by it.

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Trump Media and the Crypto Slide

Trump Media went public through a SPAC structure, and some loyal backers bought in early believing they were getting in on a movement rather than a stock.

One of them, Vadim Fistikan, said he put $205,000 into Trump Media, money his family had planned to use for a waterfront property in Florida, only to see it fall to about $30,000.

Fistikan said that when he complained on Truth Social, Trump supporters came after him, treating his losses as proof he was no true believer. 'I'm like, 'Hey, this is a scam,' he told Forbes, adding, 'I'm now broke. Pretty much my whole life savings was in this one stock. This is the greatest theft, con job he has ever done.'

That kind of language is wild even by the standards of online political tribalism, but it also tells you how personal the losses have become.

The damage has not been confined to Trump Media. The stock has plunged 89% from its peak, while World Liberty Financial tokens have dropped 82%, the president's meme coin is down 98%, Melania Trump's token has fallen 99%, and shares of American Bitcoin have tumbled 95%.

It is a grim list, and one that helps explain why some loyalists have started talking like burned day traders rather than faithful foot soldiers.

The Trump Family Still Profits

None of this has stopped the Trump family from chasing new revenue streams. It was reported that despite cashing in $1.9 billion, the family still holds an estimated overall profit of $3.1 billion, while supporters collectively sit on about $7 billion in losses.

That is the sort of imbalance that makes even hard-nosed speculators wince.

Nick Pinto's story shows how quickly the hype took hold. He said he first bought $7,000 worth of Trump's meme coin in January 2025 after seeing the launch on his phone, then increased his stake to $480,000 so he could qualify for a dinner at Trump's Virginia club.

He later sold most of the position and still lost about $250,000, after realising, as he put it, that there was no clear way to predict the coin's future or the family's plans for it.

World Liberty Financial has become another flashpoint. It was reported that the venture earned Trump $799 million last year, helped in part by a quiet investment from the United Arab Emirates, while the $WLFI coin carries a 75% cut of sales for the Trump family.

CoinMarketCap currently lists WLFI at $0.05659, says it is down 87.7% from its all-time high of $0.46, and shows a market cap of $1.79 billion.

The White House declined to address questions about the president's financial ventures and instead issued a statement from deputy press secretary Anna Kelly saying, 'President Trump is deeply committed to the patriotic Americans who elected him and advocates for them daily.' Trump Media did not respond to Forbes either.