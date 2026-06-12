Donald Trump's family has made billions of dollars from cryptocurrency ventures since his return to the White House, according to a Reuters investigation that found investors in several Trump-linked projects absorbed substantial losses while the family collected revenue through licensing agreements and revenue-sharing arrangements.

The report arrives as Congress continues debating major cryptocurrency legislation and ethics safeguards, placing renewed attention on the financial interests of the president and his family in an industry regulated by the federal government.

Reuters examined four Trump-linked ventures — World Liberty Financial, the TRUMP meme coin, American Bitcoin and ALT5 Sigma, now known as AI Financial Corp. According to the investigation, the ventures followed a similar model in which the Trump family licensed its name, publicly promoted the projects and generated income as investors bought into the businesses.

TRUMP’S CRYPTO EMPIRE MADE $2.3B WHILE INVESTORS LOST $2.3B: REUTERS



Reuters estimates the Trump family has added at least $2.3B to its fortune through crypto ventures since the 2024 election, while investors in those projects have collectively lost roughly $2.3B.



According to… pic.twitter.com/GrXmjz20yq — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) June 9, 2026

World Liberty Financial: A Major Gainer

The largest source of revenue was World Liberty Financial, which Reuters reported generated more than $1.4 billion in governance token sales for the Trump family through a structure that directs 75% of proceeds to a Trump-controlled entity.

At the same time, Reuters reported that buyers of the token suffered significant losses as its value fell by 87% from its September 2025 peak.

A Reuters analysis found World Liberty Financial brought the Trump family more than $1.4 billion from sales of governance tokens. The tokens, which give holders a vote on some governance matters, have crashed in value https://t.co/n0f6ayAVYJ @specialreports pic.twitter.com/t2cPlsZhzv — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2026

The TRUMP meme coin produced another major return. Reuters estimated the venture generated roughly $616 million for the Trump family, while investors lost more than $700 million as the token declined 97% from its January 2025 high.

The $TRUMP meme coin generated about $616 million for the Trump family, while buyers lost more than $700 million, according to Reuters' estimates.

The meme coin has tumbled 97% from its January 2025 peak. https://t.co/nqQ6ZLCd4d pic.twitter.com/XW8kCjk5mX — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 10, 2026

American Bitcoin and AI Financial Corp contributed additional revenue, with Reuters estimating that the family's combined gains from the four ventures reached about $2.3 billion. The news agency also reported that more than one million investors collectively lost a similar amount.

According to Reuters, the ventures relied heavily on licensing agreements and revenue-sharing arrangements, allowing the family to collect proceeds while contributing little or no capital to the projects.

Read more Donald Trump Faces 'Grift' Accusations: POTUS Allegedly Dismantled Crypto Oversight to Help Family Business Donald Trump Faces 'Grift' Accusations: POTUS Allegedly Dismantled Crypto Oversight to Help Family Business

Licensing Model A Success

Reuters said more than a dozen accounting and cryptocurrency experts reviewed its calculations and considered the estimates reasonable.

Those experts also told Reuters that each venture could have been launched for less than $1 million in legal, development and operational costs, suggesting that much of the value generated by the projects came from the Trump name and brand recognition rather than large upfront investment.

The report highlighted comments Trump made during a 2016 interview with Reuters, in which he described licensing agreements as particularly attractive business arrangements.

'The licensing deals are the best of all deals because there's no risk,' Trump said at the time.

He added: 'The licensing deals are better because you don't put up any capital.'

Reuters cited those remarks as part of its examination of the family's broader business model and its application to cryptocurrency ventures.

Conflict of Interest And Legal Requirements

The investigation also examined questions surrounding ethics and regulation.

Reuters reported that eight government ethics experts described the arrangement as presenting a conflict of interest unlike any previously seen in modern US presidential history.

The experts expressed concern that the Trump family is profiting from cryptocurrency ventures while the administration oversees regulatory policy affecting the same industry.

The White House told Reuters that Trump has not engaged in conflicts of interest and has complied with applicable legal requirements.

Reuters noted that the ethics experts acknowledged the conduct could remain legal if no regulatory decisions were exchanged for financial benefit. However, they argued that the situation raises broader questions about the relationship between public office and private financial interests.

The debate comes as lawmakers continue examining how elected officials and their families should disclose and manage business interests while serving in government.

Capitol Hill Fallout And Cryptocurrency Legislation

The findings arrive at a sensitive moment for cryptocurrency legislation on Capitol Hill.

Democrats have already cited Trump family cryptocurrency ventures during discussions surrounding the CLARITY Act, legislation intended to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets.

More than 200 cryptocurrency companies have urged the Senate to advance legislation to provide greater regulatory certainty for the industry. At the same time, lawmakers remain divided over investor protections, ethics safeguards and oversight mechanisms.

As a result, questions surrounding Trump-linked ventures have become part of a broader debate about how the cryptocurrency industry should be regulated.

The scale of the profits is likely to draw continued attention as lawmakers, regulators and investors assess the findings of the Reuters investigation.

According to Reuters, the family generated billions of dollars in revenue from ventures that relied heavily on branding, licensing and revenue-sharing arrangements, while many investors experienced substantial losses.

The investigation does not allege criminal wrongdoing. However, it highlights the growing intersection between politics, personal business interests and the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency sector.

With Congress continuing to debate new rules for digital assets, the findings are likely to remain part of a wider discussion about ethics, regulation and financial risk in the cryptocurrency market.