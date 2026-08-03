President Donald Trump shared roughly 40 posts on Truth Social between Saturday and Sunday, according to a review of his account. The posts consisted largely of AI-generated images, flattering articles and photos that boosted his ego.

The posts ranged from a fabricated alien arrest to a live political dispute in which a court filing directly contradicted one of the president's own public claims.

AI-Generated Fantasies From Aliens to Elvis

One image appeared to show the president assisting in the arrest of an extraterrestrial. Other AI-generated content compared him to Elvis Presley and George Washington, and one image showed him kissing Jesus on a cross.

A separate post featured the caption 'President Trump ages in reverse!' alongside an altered image of him. Another showed him looking at a younger version of himself in a cadet's uniform, captioned 'Same Guy. Even more energy now!'

He also mocked Democratic congressman James Talarico by comparing him to a cartoon character, and shared a heavily edited photo of musician Bruce Springsteen captioned 'What Happened to Bruce Springsteen?' Several other posts showed newly refurbished statues and monuments in Washington DC, including a rendering of a Triumphal Arch he hopes to build to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Trump vs His Own Justice Department

The president used the weekend to push back on a Justice Department finding tied to alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Federal prosecutors had moved to drop a felony charge against David Hearn, a three-time Olympian who was arrested on 19 June and had pleaded not guilty.

In their filing, prosecutors said the contractor's flawed installation, not deliberate vandalism, caused the damage to the pool's lining. Hearn's attorneys had accused the administration of making him a scapegoat for the pool's troubled renovation.

Trump rejected the finding directly. In a Truth Social post, he wrote that he disagreed '100 per cent' with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's conclusion, insisting the damage was 'a pure case of VANDALISM' that included graffiti cut into the surrounding grass.

The exchange shows the president using his weekend posting volume not just for entertainment but to contest an official government filing in near real time.

Republican Senators and Geopolitical Fantasies

Elsewhere, Trump criticised fellow Republicans John Cornyn and Thom Tillis for withholding their votes on his attorney general nominee, Todd Blanche. The senators are holding out, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, until the administration confirms it will permanently axe the nearly $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

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Other AI-generated images touched on the president's territorial ambitions. One showed him overlooking Greenland, referencing his stated interest in the US acquiring the Danish territory, while another depicted Venezuela as America's 51st state, following the capture of its leader earlier this year.

The scale and range of the weekend's posting illustrates how Truth Social functions as both entertainment platform and unfiltered policy channel for the president, often within the same hour. The Reflecting Pool exchange in particular shows Trump directly disputing his own administration's court filings in public, a dynamic that raises questions for readers trying to separate verified fact from presidential framing on live legal matters.