A court has approved Toyota Australia's A$750 million (£380 million) settlement over defective diesel filters, but motorists still do not know exactly how much they will receive.

Federal Court Justice Michael Lee approved the agreement on 20 November 2026, resolving two class actions involving HiLux, Prado and Fortuner vehicles. The settlement includes legal costs, administration expenses and any payment ultimately approved for the litigation funder. It is therefore larger than the amount that will be distributed directly to motorists. Nacionale reported the approval, citing legal news service Lawyerly.

The court notice issued on 13 October set out estimated payments for different categories of vehicle owners, both before and after proposed deductions.

Which Toyota Owners Are Covered?

The cases concern 264,170 vehicles fitted with 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV or 2.4-litre 2GD-FTV turbo-diesel engines. Their diesel particulate filters (DPFs), which capture soot from exhaust gases, could become blocked. Reported problems included excessive white smoke, unpleasant exhaust smells, increased fuel consumption and repeated visits to dealerships.

The Williams case covers eligible people who acquired a relevant vehicle in Australia between 1 October 2015 and 23 April 2020. The related Taylor case concerns certain people who bought a vehicle second-hand through a private sale between 24 April 2020 and 31 July 2025, provided they still own it. The original purchaser must also have acquired the vehicle within the Williams eligibility period.

Ownership history and the way a vehicle was purchased matter when determining eligibility. Simply owning a HiLux, Prado or Fortuner with one of the affected engines does not automatically establish a right to compensation.

The Federal Court had previously found that the relevant vehicles were not of acceptable quality when first supplied because of their defective DPF systems. The proceedings also considered the effect of Toyota's subsequent repairs on compensation for reduced vehicle value. The class action website documents the earlier findings and subsequent court proceedings.

What Could Eligible Owners Receive?

The 13 October court notice provided estimated average payments in four categories, depending on whether the vehicle was originally purchased new or used and whether the claimant still owned it.

Before proposed deductions, the estimated amounts were:

Bought new and still owned: A$9,600–A$11,600 (£4,860–£5,880).

Bought used and still owned: A$2,860–A$5,900 (£1,450–£2,990).

Bought new but no longer owned: A$1,800–A$1,900 (£910–£960).

Bought used and no longer owned: A$300–A$780 (£150–£395).

The notice also provided lower estimates after the proposed deductions, including the litigation funder's payment:

Bought new and still owned: A$6,100–A$7,370 (£3,090–£3,735).

Bought used and still owned: A$1,820–A$3,750 (£920–£1,900).

Bought new but no longer owned: A$1,140–A$1,210 (£580–£615).

Bought used and no longer owned: A$190–A$495 (£95–£250).

These figures are estimates of average payments, not fixed entitlements.

What Remains To Be Decided Before Payouts?

The litigation funder, Balance Legal Capital, sought a payment equivalent to 32.5% of the settlement. The October court notice explains that the funder had provided more than A$35 million in financial support since the proceedings began. However, the proposed commission was subject to the court's assessment of whether the deductions were fair and reasonable.

Nacionale reported that Justice Lee deferred the decision on the funder's commission. The publication put the proposed payment at approximately A$244 million (£124 million). That amount should not be treated as an approved deduction.

The settlement also allows for legal expenses, administration costs and payments to applicants and sample group members. These deductions affect the amount available for distribution to registered group members.

Although the court approved the settlement, the final distribution scheme and the amount payable to the litigation funder remain important factors in determining individual payouts. The court also permitted late registrants to participate, meaning the final distribution arrangements will need to account for the relevant court orders.