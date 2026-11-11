KATSEYE's management has faced accusations of 'abusive' treatment after group member Megan Skiendiel performed at the group's Austin concert on 10 November while still recovering from a concussion. Fan-shot footage showed the singer seated at the side of the stage, wearing dark sunglasses as her bandmates performed the choreography.

The clips quickly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), prompting fans to question why Megan had returned to the stage rather than taking more time to recover. Criticism was directed at the group's management and record label, HYBE x Geffen.

Megan said her doctors had recommended the modified arrangements, although questions remain about whether performing in a live concert environment was appropriate during her recovery.

KATSEYE Fans Question Megan's Return to the Stage

Megan's attendance at the KATSEYE concert in Austin received a polarising reaction. While fans were happy to see her, they did not really expect to see her perform after learning about her condition.

KATSEYE grubundan Megan, geçirdiği beyin sarsıntısı nedeniyle sahneye sandalyede oturarak çıktı. pic.twitter.com/ZaRz7dK3L6 — Pop Fest (@PopFestTR) November 11, 2026

'This is really awful tbh, like this company is genuinely abusive af also at this point WHY even have her come. she needs to rest,' one commented.

Another asked: 'Why the hell isn't she in bed, resting?? This feels very inhumane.'

A third described the situation as 'capitalism in its purest essence'.

this is really awful tbh, like this company is genuinely abusive af also at this point WHY even have her come. she needs to rest. 😭 — ＷＡＶＥＳ 🩵 (@hereinthegheto) November 11, 2026

The comments reflected concerns among some fans that performing in a live concert environment was inappropriate while Megan was still recovering from a head injury. One fan said the setup exposed her to 'loud noises and bright lights' when she was still recovering.

Footage shared by PopFestTR showed Megan seated during the Austin show. She sang parts of the performance and occasionally moved along to the music, while Yoonchae, Lara and Daniela continued with the choreography.

Despite her limited participation, Megan appeared pleased to be back on stage. 'I'm so excited to be back on this stage,' she told the audience. 'Thank you guys so much for showing me so much support — I'm feeling so much better.'

Concerned fans, however, were less enthusiastic, preferring that she rest to aid her recovery.

Why Megan Performed With KATSEYE Despite Her Concussion

Megan disclosed on 5 November that she had suffered a concussion. The injury led KATSEYE to postpone three North American tour dates in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis.

In an update shared on Weverse on 10 November, Megan said she was feeling better but remained in active recovery.

She explained that her participation would involve 'reduced choreography, less intense movement and taking breaks as needed'.

'I won't be going full out just yet!' she wrote, adding that her doctors had recommended the limitations.

Megan also explained that she would need to be reassessed before returning to unrestricted performances.

Her statement suggests that the modified performance arrangements were intended to accommodate her recovery. However, it did not address whether the concert environment itself was appropriate while she continued to experience the effects of her concussion.

The latest setback follows another injury in August, when Megan sprained her ankle during tour rehearsal. The incident forced KATSEYE to withdraw from Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival after doctors advised her to rest.

For now, Megan has publicly explained the medical restrictions surrounding her return, while questions from fans about the decision to have her participate in the concert continue.