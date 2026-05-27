The execution of a former Chinese gaming executive and lawyer convicted of poisoning billionaire entrepreneur Lin Qi has reignited attention around one of China's most shocking corporate murder cases, linked to the global Netflix hit 3 Body Problem.

Chinese authorities confirmed that Xu Yao was executed on 21 May 2026 after being found guilty of murdering Lin, founder of gaming company Yoozoo Games, through poisoning in late 2020. Lin died on Christmas Day that year at the age of 39 after reportedly suffering acute symptoms following the consumption of poisoned food.

The case drew international attention due to its connection with Netflix's adaptation of Liu Cixin's bestselling science-fiction trilogy, for which Yoozoo had secured screen rights years earlier.

Chinese authorities have reportedly executed Xu Yao, the former executive convicted of poisoning billionaire gaming entrepreneur Lin Qi in 2020.



Lin Qi founded Yoozoo Games and was involved in bringing the sci-fi franchise 3 Body Problem to screen through rights owned by the... pic.twitter.com/nSBNtfPD87 — MindRock (@Themindrock) May 26, 2026

Fallout Behind the Three-Body Empire

Lin had built Yoozoo Games into one of China's most successful entertainment companies and played a key role in bringing the novel The Three-Body Problem to international audiences.

Lin secured the adaptation rights to the Three-Body franchise. As the founder of Yoozoo Games, he served as a posthumous executive producer on Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

In 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to adapt the trilogy into a major television series produced by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones.

Xu had reportedly been appointed to oversee Yoozoo's subsidiary, Three-Body Universe, which handled operations linked to the franchise. Chinese media reports stated that tensions escalated after Lin allegedly reduced Xu's authority and shifted business responsibilities to other executives.

Investigators later concluded that Xu orchestrated a deliberate poisoning scheme targeting Lin. Court proceedings revealed that multiple toxic substances were used.

Chinese media also reported that several other employees were allegedly poisoned during disputes within the company, although Lin's death became the centrepiece of the criminal case.

Xu was detained shortly after Lin's hospitalisation in December 2020. In 2024, a Shanghai court sentenced him to death after finding him guilty of intentional homicide.

Company Welcomes Impartial Verdict

Following confirmation of the execution, Yoozoo Games released a statement expressing sympathy for Lin's family while praising the outcome of the judicial process.

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'We deeply mourn Mr Lin and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family,' the company said. 'As colleagues who fought alongside him, all members of the company are grateful for the impartiality of the judicial process.'

China retains the death penalty for serious offences, including murder, and executions are commonly carried out by lethal injection.

The case has become one of the country's most notorious examples of corporate rivalry turning deadly, particularly because of the immense commercial value attached to the Three-Body franchise.

Synopsis of The 3 Body Problem Netflix Series

The 3 Body Problem follows a group of scientists and investigators who become entangled in a mysterious global crisis after a string of unexplained deaths and scientific anomalies begin shaking the world.

At the centre of the story is the 'Oxford Five', a close-knit circle of brilliant friends whose discoveries lead them to a secret tied to humanity's first contact with an alien civilisation. As strange events escalate, they uncover a hidden conspiracy that threatens the future of Earth.

The series moves between present-day Britain and China during the Cultural Revolution, where a young astrophysicist's decision decades earlier unknowingly set an alien invasion into motion.

The extraterrestrial race, known as the San-Ti, comes from an unstable three-sun system and plans to colonise Earth after losing hope of saving their own world.

Combining political intrigue, advanced science and psychological mystery, the Netflix adaptation explores how humanity responds to the possibility of extinction.

The production features actors Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jonathan Pryce and Jess Hong. Executive producers also included Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike and Rian Johnson.

For many observers, the success of the series has cast renewed light on the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Lin's death — a case where boardroom tensions, billion-pound intellectual property rights and global streaming ambitions ended in tragedy.