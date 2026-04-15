On Tuesday, 14 April, the Royal Air Force (RAF) scrambled fighter jets after reports that a Russian bomber was spotted approaching UK airspace. This is the latest sign of mounting military hostilities between NATO and Moscow.

At least two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from one of RAF's airfields at the western edge of the town of Lossiemouth in Moray, north-east Scotland. The fighter jets were supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton.

According to sources, an unidentified aircraft was detected by radar echo, flying towards the northern region of British-controlled airspace close to the Shetland Islands. Based on defence sources, the unidentified craft was presumed to be a Russian strategic bomber.

RAF Confirms No Actual Incursion into UK Airspace

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Officials stressed that the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace during the entire incident and there was no actual incursion into UK airspace. UK's Typhoon jets were deployed under the Royal Air Force Quick Reaction Alert protocol which ensures British fighter jets can be airborne within minutes to respond to possible threats.

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets shadowed the Russian aircraft as its flightpath seemed to make its way towards UK airspace. RAF pilots maintained surveillance from the air until the Russian aircraft turned away without major incidents. Direct interceptions were not required and the Typhoon jets returned safely back to base.

Royal Air Force Executed UK and NATO Protocols

The interception was part of a wider NATO endeavour to oversee expanding Russian military activities close to allied airspace. UK defence officials indicated that such Russian missions are becoming more common. This reflects current geopolitical tensions following Russia's sustained military activities and decisive posture in Europe.

The incident near the Shetland Islands comes amidst fears about Russian military activities, not only in the skies but also at sea as well. There have been recent NATO reports that spotlighted Russian naval vessels escorting sanctioned tankers through the English Channel. Some experts believe that the vessels possibly carried Russian military equipment.

Moscow Continuously Challenges Western Forces

Some Western military analysts have inferred that collective Russian air and maritime manoeuvres may be intended to assess NATO response readiness and capabilities. The North Sea and the GIUK Gap, a strategic corridor between Greenland, Iceland and the UK, remain vital areas of surveillance for Western defence forces.

Although encounters with Russian forces are not rare, the rate of recurrence of RAF scrambles in response to Russian aircraft manoeuvres near UK airspace have surged in recent years. The Royal Air Force normally monitor aircraft that neglect to communicate with civilian air traffic control or do not properly identify themselves when flying near NATO airspace.

UK Defence Secretary on Russian Incursions

UK Defence Secretary John Healey also said that three Russian submarines conducted a covert operation targeting cables and pipelines in waters north of the UK. Some UK officials deduce that Vladimir Putin had sought to capitalise on the world being distracted by the Iran war and that he poses as the primary threat to UK security.

Despite the near incursion in the northern region of British-controlled airspace, UK defence officials emphasised that there was no immediate threat to the public. Nevertheless, this latest incident highlights the fragile state of European security and the importance of preserving rapid-response capabilities.

The Royal Air Force and its NATO allies remain on high alert, ready to respond swiftly to any incursion or questionable military manoeuvres near its border.