An urgent warning urging mass evacuation across the Gulf has sparked concern, even as authorities remain silent on any official directive.

A widely circulated social media post has called for the immediate evacuation of several Gulf nations, claiming that 'time is running out' amid escalating regional tensions. The message, shared online, urges residents to leave the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait without delay. It also warns that ships operating in the Persian Gulf, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, face imminent danger.

Despite the alarming tone, no government or international body has issued a comparable directive. The discrepancy has raised questions about the credibility of the claim and the broader security situation in one of the world's most strategically sensitive regions.

Unverified Warning Sparks Regional Concern

The warning originated from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by an academic commentator, who wrote that 'everyone should immediately leave' multiple Gulf states and that 'time is running out'. The post further claimed that vessels in the Persian Gulf should prepare to abandon ships, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, described as a likely initial target.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil supply passes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Any disruption to this route has historically triggered global economic concern.

However, there is no corroboration from official defence or maritime authorities. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors shipping threats in the region, has not issued any advisory matching the scale or urgency of the claims. Similarly, the International Maritime Organization has released no emergency guidance.

Everyone should immediately leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, and Kuwait. Sailors on all ships in the Persian Gulf must also prepare to evacuate their ships. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be destroyed first. Time is running out. — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) April 21, 2026

Strategic Importance Of The Strait Of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has long been a focal point of geopolitical tension, particularly involving Iran and Gulf states aligned with Western powers. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it indispensable for global energy supply chains.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, approximately 17 million barrels of oil per day transit the strait. Even temporary disruptions can lead to sharp spikes in global oil prices and shipping insurance costs.

Recent years have seen multiple incidents involving tanker seizures, drone attacks and naval confrontations. The UK Maritime Trade Operations has previously issued warnings about increased risks in the area, though none currently suggest an imminent large-scale evacuation or destruction of vessels.

No Official Evacuation Orders Issued

Governments across the Gulf region, including those of United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, have not issued evacuation notices in response to the claims. Official government portals and civil defence agencies in these countries remain operational and have not updated emergency guidance.

Diplomatic missions, including those of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the U.S. Department of State, have also not altered their travel advisories to reflect an immediate threat requiring evacuation.

Travel advisories for the region continue to emphasise caution due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, but they do not instruct citizens to evacuate en masse. Such directives are typically accompanied by formal alerts, logistical coordination and official communication channels, none of which are currently in evidence.

United Arab Emirates: With the cessation of aerial attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Embassy has lifted its “shelter-in-place” instructions for U.S. government employees in the UAE, while advising them to immediately take shelter indoors if another incident occurs.… pic.twitter.com/Ja7ZCLKz6a — TravelGov (@TravelGov) April 14, 2026

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The rapid spread of the warning highlights the role of social media in amplifying unverified claims during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts note that the absence of official information can create a vacuum that is quickly filled by speculation.

Security experts have consistently advised that credible evacuation orders are issued through government channels, embassies and recognised international organisations. The International Maritime Organization and UK Maritime Trade Operations remain key sources for maritime safety updates.

While tensions in the Gulf remain a persistent concern, particularly given the region's strategic and economic importance, there is currently no verified evidence supporting claims of an imminent, large-scale evacuation scenario.