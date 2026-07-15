An American marine biologist whose work helped shape a landmark South China Sea ruling is now at the centre of an increasingly personal murder probe in the Philippines. Detectives investigating the shooting of Dr Kent Carpenter say attention has turned from unidentified gunmen to his live-in partner and her brother, after forensic and medical findings undermined her claim that she was raped and hog-tied during the attack.

Carpenter, 73, was killed inside his home in Sibulan, Negros Oriental, on 12 July 2026 while watching television with his 34-year-old companion. Police initially treated the woman as a victim of a home invasion, but site inspections and clinical exams have raised doubts about her account.

Kent Carpenter Murder Focuses on Partner

Negros Oriental police and a Special Investigation Task Group say they have identified several persons of interest, including Carpenter's Filipina live-in partner and her brother, as detectives review who had access to the property beforehand. Police say the partner also sustained injuries during the attack and was initially treated as a victim under the Women and Children Protection Desk.

Police Capt Stephen Jaynard Polinar said 'person of interest' covers people who may shed light on the crime and does not automatically mean an individual is a suspect. He said the partner and her brother fall into that category as investigators seek a clearer picture of events.

Forensic Tests and House Inspection Raise Doubts

The woman initially told officers she had been sexually assaulted and hog-tied by one of the armed men after being struck with a phone charger and forced face-down on the floor. A medical examination, however, returned negative results for molestation or rape, and police say her allegation of sexual assault is not supported by clinical or forensic evidence.

Investigators who toured Carpenter's home found no clear signs of forced entry. Police official Alam said officers had found a part of the house, a terrace area upstairs, that could be climbed to reach the interior, a detail that has intensified scrutiny of the partner's account.

WATCH: Capt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, says during a virtual press conference Wednesday (July 15, 2026) evening that the police have already identified the suspects in the July 12 fatal shooting of renowned American marine… pic.twitter.com/DBoQJo9fty — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) July 15, 2026

Death Probe Turns to Inner Circle

The task group continues to reconstruct the night Carpenter died, drawing on witness accounts, forensic examinations and available security footage. Police reports state three masked men came to the property at around 11.30pm and that Carpenter was shot in the head before the attackers ransacked the home.

Officers say the suspects fled with a laptop, binoculars, a backpack and about ₱75,000 (£896) in cash. One line of inquiry is that the killing may be linked to robbery, though police are also examining whether the attackers knew the partner as a local resident rather than targeting the house at random. Senior officers say they have not yet determined which motive, including robbery, personal relationships or Carpenter's scientific work, is most likely.

Legacy of a Marine Biologist

Carpenter was widely known for research identifying the Verde Island Passage as a centre of marine biodiversity and served as an expert witness for the Philippines in its South China Sea arbitration case, providing evidence on environmental damage from reclamation and fishing.

Retired Supreme Court associate justice Francis Jardeleza paid tribute to Carpenter's contribution to the country's legal victory against China. Environmental groups, including the Protect Verde Island Passage network, have called for justice and urged protection for environmental defenders.

Carpenter's family have spoken publicly about their loss. 'I will always remember him as a very loving person, a very positive person and one who loved us very much,' his ex-wife Cecilia told US television station 10 On Your Side.