A forthcoming book on Donald Trump's second term claims the president erupted at Vice-President JD Vance over a single word, fuming that aides should simply parrot his description of the 2025 strike on Iran.

The account appears in 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump', written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan and excerpted by Politico ahead of publication. It centres on Trump's insistence that Iran's nuclear sites had been 'obliterated,' a claim Vance initially declined to echo.

The reporting has reopened questions about the relationship between the two men at a moment when Vance is fronting the administration's Iran diplomacy.

The Single Word That Set Off the President

The clash traces back to June 2025, after American B-2 bombers struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer. In a televised address, Trump told the nation that 'Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.' Early intelligence that leaked to the press suggested the damage was less absolute than that single word implied.

Pressed the next morning on ABC's 'This Week' by Jonathan Karl, Vance would not adopt the term. 'Well, Jon, severely damaged versus obliterated, I'm not exactly sure what the difference is,' the vice-president said.

'What we know is we set their nuclear program back substantially.' According to the book, that hesitation irritated the president, who vented to an associate that everyone needed to use his word, reportedly adding: 'That's the word. Everyone just needs to copy what I say. Obliterated. Obliterated.'

By the following day, Vance was using 'obliterated' repeatedly in a Fox News appearance.

A Tense Exchange Over the Iran Speech

The authors describe a second flashpoint tied to the same operation. Vance, an Iraq War veteran and a longtime sceptic of foreign interventions, reportedly appeared 'anxious' to aides on the night of the strike, with some believing he feared a wider escalation.

When Vance suggested softening some lines in a speech Trump was preparing about the Iran operation, the president snapped, 'I know what I'm doing,' the book recounts. The authors write that Trump, seemingly irritated by what they call Vance's second-guessing, then turned away from the vice-president without saying anything more.

The same account notes Trump has privately praised Vance's intellect, telling associates it was striking that the vice-president reached Yale without family wealth behind him.

The administration has pushed back firmly. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended the vice-president, saying 'Vice President Vance has always been an incredibly trusted and talented member of President Trump's national security team' and pointing to his role leading the negotiations that produced the memorandum of understanding ending the conflict.

A senior White House official, speaking anonymously, went further, telling Politico that 'you'd think they would have checked their sources before putting false claims like these on paper.' The official denied that Trump ever turned his back on Vance and called the 'obliterated' episode a mischaracterisation of events. Neither Haberman nor Swan has retracted any element of the reporting.

Why a Year-Old Clash Resurfaces Now

The timing matters. 'Regime Change' is published on 23 June 2026 by Simon & Schuster, and the publisher says it draws on hundreds of interviews and reporting from inside the Situation Room. Officials have voiced alarm that sensitive deliberations may have leaked to the authors, a concern reported by Axios.

Read more Donald Trump, JD Vance Feud Rumours: POTUS' Private Mockery of VPOTUS Exposed in Explosive White House Leaks Donald Trump, JD Vance Feud Rumours: POTUS' Private Mockery of VPOTUS Exposed in Explosive White House Leaks

The excerpt also lands while Vance is positioned as a central salesman for the administration's Iran agreement, defending the deal against critics at home and abroad.

A portrait of a vice-president once reluctant to march in lockstep, now the public face of the policy, gives the year-old episode fresh political weight.

What began as a fight over one word now reads as a window into how message discipline works at the very top of Trump's White House.