England supporters were arrested outside Atlanta Stadium after fights broke out with Argentina fans following the Three Lions' dramatic 2-1 defeat in the World Cup semi-finals. The ugly scenes unfolded shortly after the final whistle as tensions boiled over among rival supporters.

Armed police were called in and detained a number of fans, with some England supporters seen in handcuffs while still wearing Three Lions shirts.

Photographs from the area showed clashes on the streets surrounding the stadium, while other images captured confrontations between Argentina fans and police officers. The disorder came after England's crushing late collapse, with Lautaro Martinez scoring in stoppage time to send Argentina into the final.

What should have been a celebration of football quickly turned into a security operation, with officers moving in to separate supporters and restore order outside the Georgia venue.

Arrests Outside Atlanta Stadium

Witnesses reported that two supporters from opposing sides became involved in a fight on a street near the stadium before being arrested by armed officers. Pictures from the scene showed police surrounding groups of fans as tempers flared in the aftermath of the result.

Several Argentina supporters were also seen confronting police outside the ground following Lionel Messi and his teammates' comeback victory. Images showed officers intervening as scuffles broke out among rival supporters near Atlanta Stadium.

A small group of England fans were photographed in handcuffs, apparently having been involved in the disorder. Other images from around the United States appeared to show further clashes involving supporters of both nations.

The violence followed a heartbreaking night for England. Thomas Tuchel's side had been leading 1-0 and looked set for a place in the final when Anthony Gordon scored early in the second half from Morgan Rogers' cross.

Jordan Pickford then produced a save from Nicolas Gonzalez, while the post denied Alexis Mac Allister, giving England hope that luck might finally be on their side.

However, Argentina hit back through Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in stoppage time after another dangerous delivery from Messi down England's right flank.

The defeat ended England's hopes of reaching the World Cup final and left Tuchel facing questions after another painful tournament exit.

The ugly scenes were made worse by images of Argentina players celebrating with a banner claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a move that has caused anger among England supporters.

Read more Why England Fans Are Calling For 'Hand Of God' Revenge Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final Against Argentina Why England Fans Are Calling For 'Hand Of God' Revenge Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final Against Argentina

Videos Of Clashes Spread Across Social Media

Footage of the brawls outside Atlanta Stadium has quickly spread across social media, with clips showing punches being thrown and police officers moving in to break up fights. The videos have been widely shared across X, TikTok and Reddit, where supporters have been discussing the disorder.

The Atlanta incident is not the only footage circulating online. Other videos claiming to show England and Argentina fans fighting have emerged from Birmingham and New York City, with supporters apparently clashing in bars, streets and public gathering areas after the semi-final.

England and Argentina fans clashing outside the stadium in Atlanta... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/5mogVNOJAR — Football Fights (@Footballfights) July 16, 2026

Videos of the clashes have spread rapidly across social media, with footage from outside Atlanta Stadium being widely shared on X, TikTok and Reddit. Other clips claiming to show confrontations involving England and Argentina supporters have also circulated online, although not all of the videos have been independently verified. Reports have also emerged of incidents in New York following England's defeat.

For England, the night was already one of crushing disappointment. Gordon's goal had put Tuchel's side within touching distance of the final, only for Argentina to produce a late turnaround through Fernandez and Martinez.

A mass brawl breaks out in the pub between England fans... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙈 pic.twitter.com/Uf8PxjAKWI — Football Fights (@Footballfights) July 15, 2026

The result means there will be no dream final for England and no chance to end decades of hurt, while the scenes outside the stadium have ensured that the match will be remembered for far more than the football.