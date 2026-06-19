A 19-year-old man identified by fellow streamers as StomperIRL was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after shots were fired into a crowd of thousands at a World Cup watch party in Los Angeles, leaving one fan with a bleeding leg wound. The shots erupted suddenly at 6:40 pm on 18 June 2026 near James M Wood Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, about a block from Seoul International Park, where Mexico and South Korea fans had gathered to watch their team's match, before police brought a man into custody.

Viral footage from fellow streamer Cellfmade's live broadcast captures the moment a man, appearing to be StomperIRL, asks 'Should I shoot my s*** right now?' seconds before gunshots ring out and people scatter in panic. LAPD has not confirmed the detained man's identity or what charges he faces, sparking urgent questions across streaming communities about whether StomperIRL will be jailed for the Koreatown shooting.

Viral Footage Spurs Attention

StomperIRL, whose real name remains unconfirmed, is a streamer on Kick known for outdoor adventures and public interactions with approximately 50,000 followers. He has gained viral attention for previous street interviews and confrontation clips that regularly draw hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms.

Cellfmade's broadcast shows the exchange that has now circulated widely across social media. In the clip, Cellfmade says Stomper is acting erratically before the shots are heard, then adds, 'This foo Stomper is tripping, bro' and 'He's tweaking out' as the situation escalates.

Kick Streamer "StomperIrl" pew pew on a crowd live....



We are in an era where people will do insane things to to viral...



Yikes... poor families pic.twitter.com/dS29E4Faiy — 𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕣🃏 (@The_Joker) June 19, 2026

The same footage shows a loud bang, with people nearby appearing to duck and react, followed by a second bang moments later. Another clip later emerged showing Stomper being restrained by several people before police arrived, then being placed in handcuffs and led away while shouting toward nearby bystanders.

Police Response in Koreatown

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A reporter at the scene heard three gunshots and saw a man in brown pants firing into the air near the crowd. The man wearing Mexico gear was later seen on the ground with a bleeding leg wound before paramedics placed him on a gurney and into an ambulance.

The LAPD said it responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Irolo Street at around 6:44 pm. Police did not identify the specific hospital the victim was taken to. CBS Los Angeles reported the victim was rushed to hospital in unknown condition, with no further update available at the time of publication.

The watch party was intended to be a lively gathering for fans following the Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match, but the gunfire disrupted what had been a celebratory evening. LAPD subsequently declared a tactical alert and established skirmish lines as additional crowd disturbances broke out in the area, with fans observed jumping on cars and igniting fireworks near the park.

Injured Fan and Investigation

The injured man was a 50-year-old victim who was hospitalized, and his leg was reportedly wrapped with a green garment as a tourniquet before paramedics took over, according to the LA Times' reporting from the scene. LAPD has not confirmed the detained man's identity or said what charges, if any, he will face.

Kick streamer StomperIRL was detained after he allegedly fired a gun near a crowded World Cup watch party in Koreatown



He was seen being beaten by a crowd of fans after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg pic.twitter.com/dKUvQgWPJ3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 19, 2026

The online reaction has been fuelled by the speed with which the footage spread and the uncertainty over what led to the shooting. Viewers and stream followers have focused on the same short clip, while police continue to piece together the sequence of events.

StomperIRL's Kick channel had not posted any statement at time of publication. LAPD has not confirmed charges and the investigation remains ongoing.