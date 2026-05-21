Read more 'GrammaCrackers' Raided During 24/7 Livestream Fundraiser for Grandson's Cancer Treatment in Cruel Prank - Then Goes Back to 'Play The Nether' 'GrammaCrackers' Raided During 24/7 Livestream Fundraiser for Grandson's Cancer Treatment in Cruel Prank - Then Goes Back to 'Play The Nether'

A dangerous 'swatting' incident has shocked the gaming community after 81-year-old Minecraft Streamer Sue Jacquot, known as 'GrammaCrackers', had her home swarmed by armed police.

The event occurred on 18 May 2026, while Jacquot was conducting a charity stream on Twitch from her home to raise money for her grandson's cancer treatment.

Despite the high-stakes nature of the armed response, triggered by a false emergency report, Jacquot remained remarkably composed, later recounting the ordeal with an unexpected sense of humour. The streamer later said she was safe and surprisingly unshaken by the experience.

A SWAT hoax call, often called 'swatting,' is a dangerous prank where someone falsely reports a serious crime in progress to emergency services, triggering a large armed police response to an unsuspecting person's home.

The incident, which saw multiple police vehicles and drones descend upon her Queen Creek, Arizona, residence, has ignited a fresh debate regarding streamer safety and the growing prevalence of malicious digital pranks.

Swatting incidents have become an increasingly recognised online safety issue, particularly among streamers and public figures. They often involve anonymous callers making fabricated claims designed to provoke a high-risk police response, putting both victims and officers in potential danger.

What Is A SWAT Hoax Call And Why Is It Dangerous

A SWAT hoax call is not a harmless prank. It involves deliberately misleading emergency services into believing a life-threatening situation is taking place, such as a hostage crisis or armed attack.

In reality, there is no emergency. But the consequences can be serious. Armed police units may be deployed, homes may be forcibly entered, and innocent people can be put at risk of injury or trauma.

In the case of 'GrammaCrackers,' whose real name is Sue Jacquot, armed officers entered her home during a live Minecraft stream. She was asleep at the time of the callout, according to her later account.

Her grandson said the response included multiple police vehicles, officers, and even drones in the area. Despite the intensity of the operation, she later told viewers she never felt unsafe, saying she felt 'protected' during the incident.

The livestream did not stop during the raid, as she was in the middle of a continuous 24-hour streaming challenge.

Who Is GrammaCrackers?

Sue Jacquot, known online as 'GrammaCrackers,' has built a large online following for her Minecraft content and charity work. She began streaming in 2024 and has since attracted hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms.

Her channel gained attention after she began raising money for her grandson's cancer treatment, eventually helping raise tens of thousands of dollars. The fundraiser later surpassed initial expectations after going viral, with supporters donating while she streamed gameplay.

During the swatting incident, viewers saw police enter her streaming room while she was live. Armed officers reportedly searched the property while she was still broadcasting, creating a surreal moment for her audience watching in real time.

Despite the frightening nature of the situation, her reaction afterwards surprised many. Speaking the following day, she described the experience in an unexpectedly light tone, saying she was woken up by police and initially confused about what was happening.

She said officers were respectful and even allowed her to continue using her streaming equipment without interruption. At one point, she also mentioned being taken outside and briefly riding in a police vehicle before returning home.

SWAT Hoax Call Raises Concerns About Online Safety

The person who made the fake emergency call has not been identified yet. The incident has raised fresh concerns about 'swatting,' especially as more online creators and livestreamers can be located quickly while broadcasting in real time.

Swatting is illegal in many countries, including the US, because it can lead to armed police being sent to innocent people's homes. These situations can be dangerous for both the officers responding and the person being targeted.

The 81-year-old grandmother who went viral for streaming Minecraft to raise money for her grandson's cancer treatment was swatted



Authorities brought 20 police cars, five SWAT officers, and drones to GrammaCrackers' house pic.twitter.com/Z7bdzjBnhb — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 19, 2026

Although 'GrammaCrackers' stayed calm and even joked about the experience afterwards, many viewers and other streamers were shocked that someone who was raising money for a child's cancer treatment would be targeted in this way.

Her grandson, who was with her during the incident, said a large number of police officers and emergency teams were sent to the house. He added that the family felt shaken by the severity of the response, even though no one was hurt.

The broader gaming industry is now under pressure to implement better safeguards for creators. For streamers like GrammaCrackers, whose work brings joy and vital financial support to their families, the fear that a live broadcast could end in a police raid is an unacceptable reality.

Authorities in Arizona continue to investigate the source of the false call, and while no injuries occurred in this instance, the event serves as a stark reminder that the digital world can have very real and very dangerous offline consequences.