Kai Cenat returned from his nine-month streaming break with a massive Streamer University 2026 reveal, drawing more than one million live viewers across Twitch and YouTube while ending his Twitch-only era.

The 24-year-old streaming superstar went live on Monday, 6 July, for his first full broadcast since wrapping his record-breaking Mafiathon 3 subathon in October 2025. Rather than easing back in with a casual return, Cenat used the event to relaunch one of his biggest creator projects: Streamer University.

Kai Cenat goes live for the first time in 8 months and shows off his new stream setup with different angles of his room 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3sGdbfqIm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 7, 2026

The broadcast aired simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube, marking the first time Cenat streamed on both platforms at once. According to tracking sites, the stream peaked at 708,563 concurrent viewers on Twitch, while YouTube brought in more than 400,000 live viewers. Together, the audience pushed past the one million mark.

Cenat also reportedly gained more than 60,000 Twitch subscribers within the first six hours of the stream.

Kai Cenat's first stream back hit over 1 million concurrent viewers across Twitch and YouTube



He also got over 60,000 Twitch subs in only 6 hours pic.twitter.com/iiRqXHskpq — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 7, 2026

Why the YouTube Move Matters

The multi-platform broadcast was one of the night's biggest talking points. Cenat has long been associated with Twitch, where he built one of the largest fanbases in livestreaming. His decision to stream on YouTube at the same time signalled a major shift in how he plans to reach fans going forward.

It also gave viewers a clearer sense that his comeback was not simply about returning to regular streams, but about expanding his reach beyond one platform. Even with the huge numbers, the stream did not break Cenat's all-time Twitch record. He previously crossed one million viewers on Twitch alone during his Mafiathon run.

Kai Cenat has gone live for the first time in 9 months and has 430k+ viewers within the first 6 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Vwb619UdZM — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 7, 2026

Streamer University 2026 Takes Centre Stage

The heart of the livestream was the official reveal of Streamer University 2026, also known as Streamer University 2.

The project gives aspiring online creators the chance to attend a real-world creator camp led by established streamers, entertainers and internet personalities. Cenat announced the return of the programme during Mafiathon 3, promising that the second edition would be bigger than the first.

The inaugural Streamer University event in 2025 took over the University of Akron campus and became one of the most talked-about creator events of the year, generating millions of hours of watch time.

During the comeback stream, Cenat unveiled the 2026 line-up of professors and club leaders. The roster included major online names such as Agent00, Duke Dennis, Cinna, Maya Higa, TheSushiDragon, Ludwig, Pokimane, YourRAGE, Poudii, Adapt and Lizzo. He also introduced the selected Streamer University students after weeks of applications, auditions and viral submission clips. The process had already generated buzz online, with some hopeful creators going viral before the official roster was even announced.

A Break After Burnout

Cenat's return followed months away from regular livestreaming.

Earlier this year, he posted a YouTube video titled "I Quit", where he spoke openly about creative burnout, self-doubt and the pressure of maintaining an intense streaming schedule.

During the break, he focused on other ventures, including his clothing brand Vivet. Now, his comeback suggests he is returning on his own terms: bigger, broader and no longer confined to Twitch alone.